Market snapshot: US and UK earnings front and centre
22nd October 2021 09:22
Loading
Share on
UK retail sales have grabbed headlines today, but focus will quickly switch to big company announcements both sides of the Atlantic over the next week.
Investors continue to take heart from a strong opening to the third-quarter reporting season, with the S&P500 again hitting a record closing high.
Big tech and FAANG stocks in particular will come squarely into focus next week after Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported strong earnings, with updates due from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google-owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), as well as another tech bellwether in the form of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
Despite tough comparatives against what was a bumper second-quarter reporting period, corporate America has so far generally been able to exceed expectations, even though any misses are likely to be punished.
More broadly, there is further evidence of a tightening labour market, as jobless claims fell to a 19-month low. Another theme which remains central is persistent inflation, which has led investors to assume that some form of monetary tightening is imminent. While interest rate rises are, by consensus, still in the long grass, the likelihood of tapering in November seems now to be fully expected.
For the moment, however, the main indices are still grinding higher, with the Dow Jones up 16.3%, the S&P500 21% and the Nasdaq 20.2% in the year to date.
- Tesla makes record profit, but what do the experts think?
- Chart of the week: when will Tesla shares hit a new high?
- Volvo IPO: everything you need to know
- Want to buy and sell international shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how
Overnight news that Chinese property company Evergrande would be making an interest payment due on one of its bonds to avoid defaulting lifted sentiment, which has also fed through to the UK in opening exchanges. This in turn has resulted in some small relief for mining shares, which have been under pressure in recent sessions given the large exposure to China.
Meanwhile, UK retail sales dipped once more in September, as opposed to the expected marginal gain, as consumers continued to eschew the high street in favour of an escalating trend of socialising which has become a factor since the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Online sales remain elevated in a post-pandemic switch in behaviour, and the widely reported fuel shortages which began in late September fed through to a 2.9% rise in sales. Attention will now begin to switch towards the festive season and whether the situation can be recovered, alongside the further pressures of supply chain blockages and labour shortages.
Next week is also one of importance in the UK as the third-quarter reporting season accelerates, with HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) all aiming to emulate the strong example set by Barclays (LSE:BARC). Elsewhere, there are also updates from Whitbread (LSE:WTB), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), Shell (LSE:RDSB) and WPP (LSE:WPP), each of which will make a contribution to the understanding of the current economic picture on the ground.
- UK bank sector Q3 results preview: Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, HSBC
- Where to invest in Q4 2021? Four experts have their say
- The great investment strategies: growth investing
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
The main indices approach the end of the month in fair health, with the FTSE100 having risen by 11.4% in the year to date and the FTSE250 by 11.9%, with both still underpinned by continuing international investor interest on valuation grounds.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.