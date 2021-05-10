Millions face ‘life-changing’ retirement shortfalls

Based on these figures, Table 1 shows a weighted average real rate of return for a simple portfolio comprising 60% equities, 20% corporate bonds and 20% government bonds based on the reports published in 2007, 2012 and 2017 – a fall from 4.2% in 2007 to 2.4% in 2017.

Table 1: Weighted average real rate of return on an illustrative pension pot based on growth assumptions in a) 2007, b) 2012 and c) 2017.

2007 2012 2017 Weighted average rate of return 4.2% 3.5% 2.4%

Source: LCP

Table 2: Size of illustrative pension pot at different ages based on real rate of return of a) 4.2% and b) 2.4%

Age 4.2% return 2.4% return Difference 40 £32,433 £27,442 -15% 60 £103,895 £70,947 -32% 65 £131,298 £84,604 -36% 70 £164,077 £99,595 -39% 75 £203,286 £116,052 -43%

Source: LCP

The report makes a series of recommendations for individual investors, employers and policymakers, to urgently address the looming shortfall that could occur if declining growth rate forecasts turn out to be accurate.

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, said: “This report highlights the impact of lower forecast investment growth on pension pots and the profound implications for the generations of workers whose retirement pots are fully exposed to the fortunes of global markets, without many even knowing.

“‘Lower for longer’ investment growth could mean the difference between scraping-by and being comfortable in retirement, but the impact of stock market performance on retirement outcomes may be poorly understood.

“Now we live in a potentially lower growth world, this needs to be reflected by recommendations for higher minimum pension contribution amounts.”

Dan Mikulskis, partner at LCP, said: “When we look at our investments, we tend to ask how have they performed, but the more important question is often how will they perform.

“Future stock market returns are one of the most debated areas in investing. The truth is no one knows for sure. Commonly used assumptions right now expect annual returns of around 5-6% per annum, for stock markets, over the long term, and much less for bonds. But our survey shows that 40% of individuals expect more than this.

“We’ve entered an age of responsibility, where more and more people have now become investors, responsible for their own financial security. Looking under the hood of investment products and asking questions like: ‘How much of my assets are invested in stock markets? How much in bonds?’ is vital.

“The industry needs to step up and do better to help investors be realistic here, getting past the jargon and sales guff to actually help produce tools that help savers understand how their money may grow, and the impact of things like inflation and fees over the long term.”

Becky continues: “Because of the uplift to contributions from tax relief, pensions still make sense over other ways to invest for retirement even in a lower growth world.

It’s worth bearing in mind, for example, that headline rates on cash savings accounts do not take into account inflation – if they did they would show minus figures now - whereas forecast growth rates for pensions usually do reflect inflation.

But now more of us have defined contribution pensions and will depend on them, thanks to auto-enrolment, we may need to look to put more into them, if that’s possible.

“We also need to take care when using online tools and looking at statements that the investment growth rate assumption being used is realistic. A wildly out-of-kilter growth rate can drastically affect your forecast pot size and in turn, your plans for later life.”

