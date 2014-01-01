Annual allowance on contributions

The annual allowance is the total amount of money you can pay into your pension(s) and receive tax relief.

You can pay as much as 100% of your gross earnings, up to a maximum of £40,000, into your pension.

For example, if you wanted to contribute £40,000, you would only pay £32,000. The other 20% (£8,000) is topped up by the government.



If you earn less than £3,600 a year

Anyone with annual earnings below £3,600 can still contribute up to £3,600 to their pension each year (£2,880 of their own money and 20% (£720) topped up by the government).



If you earn over £240,000

If your annual adjusted income is over £240,000, your annual allowance for pension contributions will be limited. This is known as the Tapered Annual Allowance.

For every £2 over £240,000 you earn, your allowance is reduced by £1. There is a maximum reduction to £4,000 for those earning £312,000 or more.

Annual Adjusted Income Pension contribution limit £240,000 £40,000 £260,000 £30,000 £280,000 £20,000 £300,000 £10,000 £312,000+ £4,000

If you start taking pension income

Your annual allowance will be reduced to £4,000 if you start withdrawing a regular income from a defined contribution pension scheme (this includes SIPPs, private pensions and many workplace pensions). This is known as triggering the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA).

Your annual allowance will not be reduced if you just take your tax-free lump sum (up to 25% of your pension). You will retain the standard annual allowance of 100% of your gross earnings, subject to a maximum of £40,000 gross per annum.

The MPAA does not apply if you draw an income from a salary-based defined benefit pension scheme.