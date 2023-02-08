Minimum private pension age could be rising to 58

Middle-aged workers could be waiting until 58 to access their pension pot. Alice Guy explains the details and how it could affect you.

We all know that the state pension age is rising soon, but did you know that the minimum private pension age is linked to the state pension? It’s due to rise in lockstep with the state pension age, increasing from 55 to 57 in 2028 and 58 in around 2034. After 2028, the government plans to keep the minimum pension age around 10 years earlier than the state pension age.

The normal minimum pension age (NMPA) restricts when you can withdraw income from your private pension pot. It’s the youngest you’re allowed to withdraw a tax-free lump sum or income from your private pension and, depending on the exact terms, may also affect your workplace pension.

The age changes will severely restrict the options for those wanting an early retirement and will mean those currently 46 and under will probably have to wait another three years before being allowed to draw from their pension pots.

Here, we look at why the minimum pension age could rise to 58 years old by 2034 and what it might mean for you.

Minimum pension age linked to state pension

The minimum pension age was introduced in 2006 to make sure people saved longer for retirement. A 2021 government consultation explained that the NMPA is meant to ensure, “a balance between the generous tax relief that the government provides to enable people to save for retirement, and setting the right incentives for them to accumulate sufficient pension savings and not fall back on state support in retirement”.

Encouraging people to work for longer means older workers will carry on contributing to the economy and paying taxes for longer before they start drawing on a pension income. It also means that they’re arguably less likely to run out of money in old age and become reliant on the state for extra support.

Private pension age rising to 58

We already know that the minimum private pension age is due to rise from 55 to 57 in 2028.

A few weeks ago, government sources revealed that the government plans to increase the state pension age to 68 years old earlier than planned, possibly by 2034. This means the private minimum pension age is also likely to rise to around 58 years old, 10 years before the state pension age, in 2034.

The rule change will mean that workers who are currently aged around 46 and younger have to wait an extra year before being able to draw a tax-free lump sum or income from their pension pot.

It’s important to keep an eye on government announcements as the exact date and details of the next state pension age rise are due to be revealed in the spring - it could end up being slightly earlier or later than 2034. Watch this space for more information on the announcement with details on what it will mean for you.

What will happen in 2028?

On 6 April 2028, the minimum pension age is rising from 55 to 57. Here are some things to know about the changes: