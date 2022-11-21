Single? Six dos and don’ts for retirement

More and more people are living on their own, either by choice or circumstance. This can have a significant effect on the way you manage your finances. Nina Kelly runs through some key points every single person should be aware of.

Living alone is becoming more common. Solo living in the UK has increased by 8.3% over the past 10 years, according to census data released by the Office for National Statistics in March this year. In London, the proportion of one-person households hit 25.8% in 2021, while in Scotland it was 36%.

While single-person households may be down to choice or circumstance, the benefits to living alone include not being responsible for a partner’s debts and having autonomy over financial choices, large and small. The benefits of solo dwelling are encapsulated for me by Kate Bolick in her book Spinster: Making a Life of One’s Own (2015) when she describes buying a McDonald’s on her way home from a party.

Bolick writes: “I peeled off the warm paper wrapping, and bit into the most delicious Big Mac I’d ever eaten. I chomped and strolled as slowly as I could, prolonging the delectable realisation that waiting for me at home was nothing but an empty bed into which I’d crawl naked and drunk and stinking of fast food, disgusting nobody but myself.”

I don’t share this extract because I think it illustrates how everyone wants to live/eat at every age, but I think it does demonstrate a single person’s freedom to do as they please with their life – and money.

Yet living alone obviously has financial drawbacks, including covering all the bills yourself, such as council tax, broadband, and the TV licence. With the current cost-of-living crisis in the UK, solo dwellers must manage escalating food and energy prices alone. If you suffer a period of ill health while single, there’s obviously no partner’s salary to fall back on either, so it’s worth exploring whether you have adequate insurances in place.

For single women thinking about retirement, additional financial challenges can arise as a result of the gender pay gap, which means smaller pension pots for women. It also often falls to women to care for elderly parents, possibly meaning part-time work, while menopausal symptoms could lead to a reduction in working hours. Any career breaks could also stymie progression up the career ladder, further hitting pension pots.

Women who become single because of divorce or the death of their spouse, can also have inadequate pensions, particularly if they have had career breaks, perhaps to care for children. If you are thinking of getting divorced, don’t overlook your pension rights when it comes to your spouse’s pension.

Retirement wealth gap

Unsurprisingly, research published this month by insurer Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and the World Economic Forum found a significant gender wealth gap between men and women at retirement.

The 2022 Global Gender Wealth Equity Report: the role of gender in wealth equity, explains that “there is a gender wealth gap consistently across all countries globally (although the level varies), and the average global index is 0.74, which means that upon retirement, women are expected to only accumulate 74% of the wealth that men have”. The research focused on 39 countries, with the UK figure at 0.71%, while the lowest figure was Nigeria (0.60%) and the highest South Korea (0.90%).

While you may not be able to galvanize your employer into making changes that could help address the gender wealth gap before you yourself retire, the WTW report has suggestions for employers including ‘mapping career trajectories’ for women, ‘reducing the gender pensions gap by ensuring continuation of pension contributions for women during career breaks’ and ‘designing leave programmes that recognise the caregiving responsibilities that often fall to women’.

So, amid calls for the world of work to become fairer, financial planning for retirement is down to single people, and depending on your financial literacy, confidence, and interest in the subject, this may be a walk in the park, or feel as though you have a mountain to climb.

If you fall into the latter category, there are steps you can take to ease you towards a happy retirement.

1) Do plan, plan, plan and embrace financial education

One of the key findings from the interactive investor Great British Retirement Survey 2022, which surveyed 10,000 people, was that 10 years after the introduction of auto-enrolment for workplace pensions, one in four people said that they know nothing about pensions.

Financial education wasn’t on the agenda for many of us at school, but it’s never too late to learn if you don’t know as much as you’d like about investing and pensions. I’m talking up my own book here, but signing up to newsletters at interactive investor, such as How to Invest, or visiting our Knowledge Centre could help you. And I speak as a person who started investing in their mid-30s.

Life expectancy in the UK for men and women has increased over the past 40 years, and some individuals could be spending close to 30 years in retirement. That is a lot of time for hobbies and holidays, but how will you fund them, as well as your living costs?

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) has useful projections, see below, for the sort of annual income you will need for a ‘minimum’, ‘moderate’ and ‘comfortable’ standard of living. Most people will have a workplace pension that, along with their state pension, will go towards the retirement income target.

Figures published below can help you consider what income to aim for in retirement, and checking the current amount you have in your pension(s) lets you track progress towards your goal.

Income needed for retirement Outside London Inside London Single Couple Single Couple Minimum £11,739 £17,986 £14,216 £22,725 Moderate £22,402 £32,956 £26,387 £38,987 Comfortable £36,187 £53,527 £39,526 £55,466 Sources and assumptions: Based on Pension and Lifetime Savings Association Retirement Living Standards Uprated by CPI inflation to Sep 22 values

One thing to consider if you are in your 40s, or older, and thinking of extending your mortgage term, is whether this is the right step for you and whether you will be able to pay off the mortgage in retirement.

2) Do find out your state pension age and consider an ISA

My colleague Alice Guy recently compared state pensions in Europe. In the Netherlands, for example, people living alone receive a larger amount of the Dutch basic state pension.

To find out what age you can start receiving your state pension, visit this government website. You can also get a state pension forecast. You don’t necessarily need to take your state pension when you are eligible to do so, and you might be able to increase the amount you get if you delay your pension.

It’s entirely possible that the state pension age will continue to rise, and you may need/choose to retire before state pension age, so any money you have saved in an ISA or workplace pension (accessible under the pension freedoms from age 55, or 57 from 2028) can give you an income until you can draw on your state pension.

My old boss, Faith Glasgow, former editor of Money Observer, wrote a piece on why you should have both an ISA and a pension. People often use ISAs to avoid tax issues with their pension.