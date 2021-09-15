Model portfolios to automatically rebalance every quarter

From 1 October onwards, all five of interactive investor's model portfolios will automatically rebalance every three months.

At present, if required, the model portfolios are manually rebalanced each quarter. In order to prevent over-trading and keep a lid on transaction costs, the constituents in the portfolios are only rebalanced if their weighting notably rises or falls.

Our tolerance thresholds (which will no longer be in place from the start of October) are set at above or below 10% of the relevant strategic weighting for each asset class. For example, if a portfolio had a strategic weighting of 25% to UK equities, the portfolio would only rebalance back to benchmark if the total allocation from all funds to UK equities exceeds 27.5% or falls below 22.5% at the quarterly rebalancing point.

But, from 1 October onwards, all five model portfolios will automatically rebalance. This is in order to avoid delays in notifying customers when rebalancing occurs. Our constituents have target allocations of either 5%, 10% or 15%. The weightings are displayed on our model portfolio page.

The Active Income, Active Growth and Ethical Growth portfolios are each comprised of 10 constituents, with actively managed investment funds and trusts favoured over “passive” index-tracking options.

The Low-cost Income and Low-cost Growth models are each comprised of nine index-tracking funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs).

In each portfolio, whether it is passive, active or ethical, the constituents are all picked from the ACE 40 and Super 60 fund lists, except where more specialist funds are required to fit the optimal asset allocation.

The benefits of rebalancing

Investors who follow our model portfolios could manually balance to our target weightings. Care, however, needs to be taken not to incur unnecessary transaction costs and potential tax implications (if investments are not held in ISAs or SIPPs). Therefore, followers of the portfolios may prefer to have their own tolerance rule and only rebalance when the weighting becomes out of kilter with the rest of the portfolio.

In practical terms, rebalancing your portfolio is just a tidying-up exercise. A diversified portfolio, like our five model portfolios, will have a mixture of different investments – typically shares, bonds and property – which behave differently from one another.

If the value of a certain investment goes up significantly more than the others, it increases your overall exposure to that asset, and in turn increases risk, which you might not be comfortable with.

By taking some or all the profits the percentage weighting is reduced back down to the risk level the overall portfolio was at when you first invested. The money can then be distributed evenly among other asset classes.

We will, of course, be continuing to cover the portfolios editorially each month (typically publishing mid-month), in which we report on the performance of the models and their constituents.

When changes to the constituents are made this will be reported in a timely fashion.