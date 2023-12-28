My top four financial priorities for 2024

It’s that time of year when financial pundits invariably start dusting off their crystal balls and make predictions for the coming year.

What’s next for the FTSE 100? When will interest rates start to fall? What will be the big growth stocks to watch in 2024? We mustn’t forget to mull over house prices too and start speculating over the outcome of a looming general election.

However, my crystal ball is staying in its cupboard, and while I might pore over all the financial predictions for 2024, I don’t think I will let them hold too much sway over my decisions.

For me, 2024 won’t be about speculation or tactical plays; rather I’ll be focusing on getting my “house” in order. Running my own business for the last three years has kept me busy, and despite writing about money every day, my own financial housekeeping is sometimes left wanting.

With that in mind, here are some of my financial priorities for the coming year:

1) Sort out my savings

If there is one thing I miss about being employed, it’s PAYE. The need to calculate how much tax you owe, every time you get paid and setting it aside, somewhere you won’t spend it, is the bane of every freelancer’s life.

In my defence, I’ve always been pretty meticulous about my accounting and I religiously deduct tax as soon as I see that an invoice has been paid. Where I can’t be quite so smug is what I do with that money – I’ve just been paying it into the savings account that is linked to my current account. Three years ago, that wasn’t a problem as interest rates were pitiful wherever you parked your cash, but now that interest rates have risen so dramatically, I’m really missing out.

So, I have done my research and found an instant access account paying 4.84%, without a bonus (I can’t be faffed with bonuses) and I am now in the process of gradually shifting all that money I will eventually need to pay to HMRC into it. That money might not be mine to spend, but I might as well make it work as hard as it possibly can for me, while it’s sitting in my account.

2) Top up my pension

I do love being self-employed, I really do. But, if I was to have a moan about one more thing, it would be the workplace pension. It’s rubbish.

Although I do pay into a SIPP, month in month out and get the benefit of tax relief on my contributions, I don’t have an employer paying into it on my behalf. And when you consider that many generous employers match employees’ contributions (up to a limit), that’s quite a significant loss.

The government has at least acknowledged that self-employed workers have been left behind in the roll out of auto-enrolment, but it hasn’t, as yet, proposed any solutions that will encourage or incentivise retirement saving among the self-employed.

That means the pressure is on me to take charge of my pension.

At the moment, I know that I am not paying enough into it. When you have a variable income, it’s difficult to work out how much you can realistically afford to save each month. But I can now see that the direct debit I set up when I first went self-employed – and had no idea what I would earn from month to month – was uneccessarily cautious. I need to scrap that direct debit and increase it.

And, when I come to do my tax return, I’ll be sure to highlight how much I have paid into my pension, to ensure I get the right amount of tax relief. If I can, I might also explore any opportunities to top up my SIPP with a lump sum to simultaneously reduce my taxable income and boost my retirement savings.