If you have two minutes…10 pension ‘quickies’

If you have 10 minutes Examine the Retirement Living Standards, which are produced by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, or the PLSA for short. The Standards are a good piece of research and should give you some idea of how much you might need to save for retirement. The estimates for single people and couples have been thoughtfully put together and take into consideration dozens of elements, such as whether you want to run a car when you’ve stopped work, and what size pension pot you’ll need to fund yearly holidays overseas. Do bear in mind, as Alice Guy points out, that you need to take account of inflation as it is going to affect the amount of income you need in retirement because of the rising cost of essentials such as food and energy. The PLSA are due to publish the latest version of the Standards towards the end of 2023. If you have 15 minutes If you did visit the PLSA website (details above), now is probably a good time to get your online pension log-in details and check how much money is in your pension pot(s). Having digital access means keeping an eye on your retirement savings is much easier and registering for online access (if you haven’t already) should be a quick and smooth process. Self-employed? Here’s the best way to save for your retirement If you are disappointed by the figure(s), it’s never too late to do something about it. One blindingly obvious way is to start upping your pension contributions. If you think you have lost track of a pension from a previous job, try using this government service in tracing it or contact your old human resources department. Every little bit of money is going to help you later in retirement. Specialist writer Rachel Lacey recently explained how to recover a lost or misplaced pension. If you have 17 mins Now that you have online access to your pension, it’s time to discover whether you are in the “default” pension fund and, if so, what this fund is invested in. If you are young, hopefully the bulk of your pension is in shares, since this is a riskier asset type, but one which has the best potential for growth given the lengthy time horizon. If you never made a choice about where to invest your pension money, you are probably in the default fund. If the fund has the word “Cautious” in the title, for example, and you are still early in working life, you might want to give some serious thought to swapping to a different fund. Since you likely have decades of work ahead of you, you can afford to take some calculated risk with your fund choice, i.e., have more invested in equities. Seven pension tips I learned as a financial adviser If you are older and in a default fund (sometimes called a “lifestyle” fund), you might be approaching the “de-risking” period, where more of the fund moves into bonds (traditionally considered a defensive, protective asset although it depends on market conditions). A heavier weighting to bonds could be a desirable move, but less exposure to equities will stymie the growth of your pension. If you are likely to want an element of income drawdown in retirement, and you are happy making your own investment choices, you might want to consider a SIPP (self-invested personal pension), which can be acquired through an online investment platform, such as interactive investor. A SIPP allows you to choose your own investments and then you aren’t automatically de-risked at around the age of 50. I write more about SIPPs further down. Changing your pension fund is not a decision I’d suggest anyone make in 17 minutes, but this article might at least get you thinking about whether your pension fund is the most appropriate one for you.

