New IPO: Beauty Tech Group primed for £300m stock market listing

A rare IPO went before retail investors today when a leader in home-use beauty technology products began marketing its shares ahead of a potential main market listing.

Cheshire-based Beauty Tech Group is targeting a valuation of between £280 million and £320 million, which would place it on a par with the likes of Capita (LSE:CPI), Halfords Group (LSE:HFD) and Saga (LSE:SAGA).

A prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO) is due to be published today, with retail investors having until 2 October to apply for an investment of at least £500 via the ii platform.

The offer aims to raise primary capital of about £29 million, which would ensure a debt-free position for the company at the point of the IPO.

Up to 29 million existing shares with a potential valuation of £84 million are being sold by shareholders of the company, subject to pricing.

The group, which was founded in 2009 by current chief executive Laurence Newman and chief technology officer Andrew Showman, sells through three beauty technology brands – CurrentBody Skin, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser.

Revenues topped £100 million in 2024, leading to underlying earnings of £22.9 million. The US and Canada accounted for 37% of sales last year, followed by the European Union at 23%, the UK and Ireland with 22% and Asia 14%.

The at-home beauty devices market has an estimated value of between £9 billion and £12 billion, with prospects underpinned by a growing consumer interest in skincare and technology and rising awareness through social media and influencers.

The group describes itself as a digitally native business with more than 90% of its 2024 revenues derived from over 46 e-commerce platforms, including 37 in local languages.

Newman said this month: “There are significant opportunities ahead for The Beauty Tech Group and an IPO on the London Stock Exchange will provide us with access to capital, and enable us to raise awareness and incentivise staff to take the business to the next level. ”

The board is led by Elaine O’Donnell, who previously chaired Games Workshop during nine years as a non-executive director of the Warhammer business.

She said: “Considering that home-use beauty technology is a fast-growing category in the beauty sector, a float on the London Stock Exchange will facilitate the group’s ambition to capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead.”

The listing is a welcome boost for the IPO market following another barren year for new listings.

City firm Peel Hunt said recently that the pipeline for the rest of 2025 and 2026 continued to build after reporting that numerous issuers are monitoring near-term windows or starting processes for next year.

The broker added: “We have been talking for some time about the improving backdrop for UK IPOs; however, we have lacked transaction data points to fully prove that.

“With IPO issuers now increasingly lining up, it is important that we now see some successful conversion of the pipeline to help build confidence and encourage others to come to market.”