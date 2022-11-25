Five tax-efficient ways to pass wealth to your kids

Passing on wealth and giving financial gifts to kids in a tax-efficient way can make a big difference to their tax bill.

From contributing towards a deposit on their first home to leaving an inheritance, most parents and grandparents will do everything they can to help the younger relatives financially. But the way you pass money down the generations can sometimes result in a nasty tax sting.

Leaving money as an inheritance can mean that as much as 40% of your gift goes to the taxman. When you die, inheritance tax (IHT) is charged at 40% on anything over the nil rate band, currently £325,000 or usually £650,000 for married couples as any unused nil rate band can be transferred.

Homeowners also currently get a residence nil rate band of £175,000, which is available if you leave your home to your kids or grandkids, and this is also potentially doubled for married couples.

But, the seven-year rule means there can be a further sting. It takes seven years for anything you give away to leave your estate for IHT purposes, so the tax calculations will include gifts you made during these final seven years. This could potentially leave the recipients of these gifts with an IHT bill.

The good news is that, by taking advantage of a variety of different tax breaks, you can give more to your children and grandchildren and less to the taxman. Here are five ideas to get you started:

1) Pay into their pension

Retirement may be a long way off, but there are tax benefits to paying into your kid’s pension while they are still a child. Non-taxpayers, which includes children, can get tax relief at 20% on the first £2,880 paid into their pension. Once tax relief is added, this gives a total annual contribution of £3,600.

As well as grabbing a healthy slice of tax relief, paying into a child’s pension could get their retirement savings off to a great start. As they will have to wait until they are at least 57 to access their pension fund, it has a long time to grow. Assuming annual growth of 4%, just one year’s maximum contributions – £3,600 – could be worth nearly 10 times that amount (£32,372) when they reached age 57. Not bad for an initial investment of £2,880.

Pros

Tax relief boosts their pension savings

Can take advantage of the ‘normal expenditure out of income’ rule (see ‘gifts from excess income’ below) to make contributions more IHT efficient

Cons

They will not be able to access this money until they reach at least age 57, although this may be a benefit in some cases.

2) Use allowances and exemptions

Taking advantage of the IHT allowances and exemptions can help you pass money on tax-efficiently. While gifts take seven years to exit your estate, use these allowances and they are outside of it immediately.

First up is the annual exemption. This allows you to give away up to £3,000 worth of gifts each tax year. This could be to one person or split across a few and you can also carry forward any unused annual exemption to the next year – but only for one tax year.

You can also use the small gift allowance. This lets you give as many gifts of up to £250 per person as you like each tax year, providing you have not used any other IHT allowance on them.

And, if someone is getting married or forming a civil partnership, the taxman lets you congratulate them tax-efficiently. How much you can give depends on your relationship to the person tying the knot, with parents able to give up to £5,000, grandparents £2,500, and anyone else £1,000.

And don't forget about capital gains tax (CGT). You could end up with a bill if you sell assets to make a gift or you pass assets directly to someone else. Tax is charged on the difference between the sale and original purchase price and the sale price or the market price in the case of a gift.

It can make sense to sell assets such as shares gradually and use your CGT allowance each tax year, currently £12,300 but reducing to £6,000 in 2023 and £3,000 in 2024, to minimise your bill.

Pros

Your kids benefit from your gift as soon as you give it

Immediately outside your estate for IHT purposes

Using allowances reduces your CGT bill if you're gifting assets rather than cash

Cons