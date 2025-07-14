Nick Train reveals new share he ‘should have owned years ago’
The veteran investor has added shares in a London-listed online car marketplace, writes Sam Benstead.
14th July 2025 12:52
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
Share on
UK equity specialist Nick Train has unveiled a rare new position in his Finsbury Growth & Income and Lindsell Train UK Equity portfolios.
The fund manager has added shares in Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), the FTSE 100 online car marketplace. This comes after he bought Intertek and Clarkson for the first time at the start of the year.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Train added Auto Trader shares after receiving capital from the delisting of Hargreaves Lansdown.
He said: “Frankly, we should have been invested in this company years ago, because we have long understood the attractions of companies with dominant positions in classified advertising and it is truly impressive that, for instance, Auto Trader attracts an audience 10 times the size of its nearest rivals.”
Auto Trader is a £7 billion company whose shares have risen 53% over the past five years. The dividend yield is a little over 1%.
Train said it was “better late than never” to buy the shares, and that he has found an attractive entry point.
“The current state of the used-car market and the cadence of Auto Trader’s introduction of its latest suite of car-retailer services have arguably crimped the rating of the shares and presented an opportunity to initiate, which we have taken,” he said.
The fund manager says that of those new services, “Deal-Builder” has delivered valuable new customer leads to the retailers, with over half of the leads being submitted outside traditional forecourt opening hours.
Train compared Auto Trader to some of his other investments that “control formidable data sets, which are a meaningful barrier against competition” and are also able to exploit their own unique data insights.
One of those is Rightmove, which was bought in 2023 but is now a 10% position in Lindsell Train UK Equity and a 8.6% position in Finsbury Growth & Income.
- Terry Smith blames these two factors for underperformance
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
“Auto Trader and Rightmove sit alongside Clarkson, Experian, London Stock Exchange Group, RELX and Sage as London-listed companies doing interesting things that create value for their customers, via the application of AI tools to proprietary data. If they can continue on this path, we hope they too can achieve big, extended bull markets,” Train said.
Over the past five years, Nick Train’s UK portfolios have lagged the FTSE All-Share index.
UK shares have risen 71.5%, while Lindsell Train UK Equity is up 27.7% and Finsbury Growth & Income is up 23%. However, performance is similar over the past 10 years.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.