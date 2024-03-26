Nvidia stock tipped to smash through $1,000 barrier

The remarkable run for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares has been backed to continue after a Wall Street bank said the semiconductor giant is on the cusp of an “entirely new wave of demand”. Invest with ii: Most-traded US Stocks | Buying US Shares in UK ISA | Cashback Offers UBS forecast 16% upside for shares after Nvidia unveiled its new and more powerful Blackwell platform, which is expected to unlock generative AI for more organisations. The shares have risen every day since the launch event at the start of last week, leaving Nvidia at $950 for a market value of $2.4 trillion (£1.9 trillion) by today’s Wall Street opening bell. Fuelled by the latest knockout earnings figures in February, the Magnificent Seven stock has already doubled in value in 2024 and risen by more than 250% in the past year.

