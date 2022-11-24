Passive investing: why I’ve decided to be a lazy investor

Rachel Lacey explains why she's embracing a simple passive investing strategy and why regular investing is more important than picking the best possible funds.

When I first started investing – about 15 years ago or so – it felt like a huge step. Daring almost, as silly as that now sounds. To me, as a financial journalist, it very much felt like a risk and I really felt the pressure to pick the ‘right’ funds.

Bear in mind that this was pre-financial crisis too. Interest rates were still around 5%, so it wasn’t like I couldn’t earn a decent return with a good savings account.

Nonetheless, I was writing about financial planning and investing, day in day out. I extolled the virtues of regular investing and diversification, I understood the power of compound interest and knew that over a lengthy investment horizon my money should grow faster than it would in a cash account.

I also had the added ‘perk’ of compiling the annual fund and investment trust awards for the publication I was writing for at the time. If I couldn’t pick out a fund manager who could deliver consistent returns then I couldn’t expect anyone I wrote for to.

So I started with a stocks and shares ISA and picked four funds that I could each pay £50 a month into. I might have been a financial journalist, but I wasn’t immune to the hype around ‘star’ fund managers and one of my first choices was Invesco Perpetual Income, run by the now disgraced Neil Woodford.

A decade and a half later, I’m still paying into that ISA (although the funds have changed a few times and there’s no longer a ‘star’ among them) and opened two Junior ISAs for my sons. Now that I’m self-employed I no longer have the luxury of a workplace pension so I pay into a SIPP as well.

Investing doesn ’ t need to be complicated

I am very much an investor as a result of the work that I do. I can’t honestly say that I’d be investing now if I didn’t write about money for a living. I certainly wouldn’t have been brave enough to transfer my old work pension into a SIPP that I run myself. But – and here’s the thing – it really, really, shouldn’t be that way.

If there is one lesson I have learned it’s that investing really isn’t that complicated. Nor is it hard work.

Fifteen years down the line, I can see that the gains I have made are less about the specific funds I’ve chosen and more about the fact that I’ve regularly been paying money into a reasonably diverse spread of investments over a lengthy period of time.

I’ve never tried to time the market and capitalise on volatility – I just have a direct debit that pays into each account every month.

And this is why I embrace the term ‘lazy investing’ – you can enjoy good stock market returns without poring over charts and tables and constantly thinking about whether now is the right time to buy or sell.

You don’t need to choose the ‘best investments’ either – doing something, is usually better than doing nothing, if the pressure to make the ‘right’ choice forces you into paralysis.

That ‘something’ can just be one, well-diversified fund, you don’t always need a portfolio, especially when you’re only dipping a toe in the water.