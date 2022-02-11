Peloton Interactive or Starbucks: which stock should you buy?

Starbucks is the world's biggest coffee chain and Peloton was, until recently, a global fitness star. Things have changed for the latter, so our overseas investing expert gives his view on these two household names.

Amazing what we missed most during the pandemic lockdowns. For some it was the chance to buy overpriced coffee at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) outlets. Revenue jumped 19% year-on-year in the three months to 3 January, the chain’s first quarter, to just over $8 billion, and like-for-like sales improved 13%. The average customer spent 3% more than a year earlier. Net income soared by 29% to $815.9 million despite the pressure on costs caused by rising wages and the inflationary price of supplies. This is the second consecutive quarter of impressive growth figures from Starbucks, which has bounced back from the enforced shutdowns around the world during the worst of the pandemic. The bonanza at the world’s largest coffee house chain should continue, with 484 extra stores opened in the first quarter, taking the total to nearly 34,000. So, too, will rising costs despite an easing of supply chain blockages. No trading fees on US shares until 11 February. Click here for details

Apple, bitcoin, and the US dollar Workers at a cafe in Buffalo, New York, were in December the first to vote for trade union membership, and two other outlets are set to hold similar votes. Wages and staff benefits have been supressed by a lack of coordinated bargaining power among the workforce and have so far been enhanced only by a United States-wide scramble to attract staff with even the lowest level of skills. This pressure is important, as more than 15,000 outlets are in the US, but since Starbucks already pays its baristas well above the minimum wage the staff may not feel too disgruntled. A promise made at the end of last October to return $20 billion to investors through dividends and share buybacks over the next three years looks highly achievable. Investors have not, however, been impressed and, good as the last two quarters’ figures are, analysts hoped for more. Since the shares peaked at $128 last July they have been on the slide and they tumbled alarmingly in January. They look to have bottomed out at around $95, still well up on my original buy tip at $71 nearly a year ago. The yield is just under 2%, not a great figure but a satisfactory one for a company whole business has such momentum. Starbucks will be a major beneficiary of the end of Covid restrictions. It depends heavily on customers travelling to work or being out shopping.

