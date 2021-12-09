Rachel Riley - The ii Family Money Show

You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music or your usual podcast app.

Self-confessed geek Rachel Riley co-hosts long-running Channel 4 puzzle show Countdown and its comedy spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. She also appeared on the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she met her pro-dancer husband – and dad to their two daughters – Pasha Kovalev, and has just published her first book, At Sixes and Sevens: How To Understand Numbers And Make Maths Easy.

In the sixth episode of The ii Family Money Show, she tells Gabby Logan how she went from being a maths graduate to TV presenter, why she’s helping adults get to grips with numbers and how she and Pasha are planning for their children’s future – despite having different approaches to money.

Plus, Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance at interactive investor, explains why it is important to teach children about money early and what you can do to get the people you care about on the road to investing.

At Sixes and Sevens: How To Understand Numbers And Make Maths Easy, by Rachel Riley (HarperCollins) is out now

This episode is also available as a vodcast at: https://youtu.be/1bWquGYwBHc

The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).

To find out more about Friends and Family from ii, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/friends-and-family.

Follow Gabby:

Twitter @GabbyLogan

Instagram @gabbylogan

Follow interactive investor:

Twitter @ii_couk

Facebook /weareii

Instagram @interactive_investor