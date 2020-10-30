Shares for the future: the latest rankings

Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that I tweaked the wording of the fifth of the five criteria I use to score shares for FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW), the share I profiled last week.

The fifth criterion used to be: are the shares cheap? Now it is: is the share price low relative to profit?

I am not sure that I have made anything clearer, but let me explain why I tried.

It started with a conversation on Twitter. A reader was interrogating me about my Decision Engine’s scoring system (you can see it in action in the next section of this article).

I had explained that the total of the scores of all five criteria determines a share’s value. The higher the share’s score (on a scale of 0 to 10 - each criterion has a maximum of two), the more confident I am that it is a good long-term investment.

Of course, it will only be a good long-term investment if the current share price undervalues the company’s prospects and its prospects are evaluated in the first four criteria.

These are how profitable the company is, how it plans to sustain or improve its profitability (its strategy), what might stymie the strategy (the risks), and whether customers, staff and shareholders will benefit (fairness).

Effectively, the total score measures relative value. Shares that score 10 are the best value because I have most confidence they will be good long-term investments. Shares that score 0 are the worst.

Wiser men than me have said there is more to value than price:

“Long ago, Ben Graham taught me that “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.” Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Warren Buffett - Letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway, 2008 [PDF].

The humble price-to-earnings ratio (PE), a fancy-pants version of which I use to determine whether a share is cheap, is an attempt to compare price to what you get, in terms of profit.

My Twitter correspondent was confused. If the total score is the measure of value, why then do I need a separate score that also measures it?

Some investors do refer to shares that trade at low valuations, a low PE ratio for example, as ‘cheap’ because on average shares that have low PE ratios do perform a little better than shares that have high ones.

But it would be dangerous to assume an individual share is cheap just because it has a low PE ratio, because there is so much more to value about a business than the amount of profit it has made (or an estimate of how much profit it will make next year).

That is why, to avoid confusion, I have reworded the fifth criterion so its description says exactly what it is: is the share price low relative to profit?

We can only truly decide whether a share is cheap, when we have weighed up all the other criteria, the company’s prospects in other words.

While share prices change all the time, I generally review the first four criteria, profitability, strategy, risks, and fairness. I do this once a year for each company, after it has published its annual report.

Since last month’s update I have re-scored Renishaw (LSE:RSW) and FW Thorpe and scored James Latham (LSE:LTHM) for the first time. Links to the individual profiles I wrote of these companies and all the companies ranked by the Decision Engine are in the table at the end of this article.

Having fed the latest scores into the Decision Engine, which is also fed continuously with the latest share prices from SharePad, this is the current table ranked so that the most attractive shares for long-term investment are at the top: