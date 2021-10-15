Richard Beddard: a new hot stock for the portfolio?

Our columnist is just getting to know this £700 million AIM stock. Find out if it’s good enough to win a place in his top.

Most weeks I score one of the 40 or so companies ranked by my Decision Engine. I score them as soon as possible after they have published their annual reports and usually there is a backlog of three or four.

Today, there is only one company in the backlog, lighting manufacturer FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW). I will score it next week. This week I want to introduce a company vying for inclusion in the Decision Engine should I drop one of the existing 40.

My score is provisional because I am just getting to know Hotel Chocolat (LSE:HOTC).

More cacao, less sugar

Christmas is coming and so too is the marketing. Yesterday, I received an email from Hotel Chocolat offering me a 25% discount if I spend £80 on chocolate. I might actually do it.

Hotel Chocolat’s mantra is “more cacao, less sugar”. The product, chocolate, is delicious and because of the relatively high cost and relatively low sugar content, it is only mildly unhealthy in necessarily low quantities. Its cachet makes it ideal for gifts, although some members of my family can be bought off with Tony’s Chocolonely.

Perhaps the most amazing statistic in this year’s annual report indicates that over the last two years Hotel Chocolat, which started in the 1990’s as a subscription service, has turned itself back into a chocolate as a service company!

I exaggerate, but in the year to June 2021 70% of revenue was derived from digital sales, partner sales (for example exclusive alcoholic drinks), and continuity products. Continuity products are subscriptions, and sales of Velvetiser hot chocolate machines which also generate repeat sales of hot chocolate.

Obviously, stores were closed during the pandemic, and people were reluctant to go to them even when they were open, but despite that, Hotel Chocolat is selling more chocolate than ever so the expansion of the online business has been extraordinary.

Post-lockdown the split between traditional retail sales and digital, partner and continuity products has settled close to 50:50, with retail regaining a slight advantage, but well below the pre-pandemic level of 70%.

My interest in Hotel Chocolat goes beyond the product. The company is run by its founder, Angus Thirwell, who appears to be the archetype; passionate and driven to empower employees and give customers what they want. His co-founder Peter Harris is the company’s development director.

It is also a pioneer in treating suppliers, small cacao farmers, fairly, exemplified in a new Gentle Farming Charter that promises a living income and training in return for the adoption of sustainable farming practices that eschew illegal child labour.

Hotel Chocolat is vertically integrated, it grows cacao, manufactures chocolate and sells it directly to customers online and through its own stores as well as certain retailers. While it sources from other farmers in the main, it treats them as partners and its experience as a grower enables it to be more involved in their activities.

This self-sufficiency both differentiates the brand and makes Hotel Chocolat more resilient to the kind of shocks we have experienced during the pandemic, and as a result of it.