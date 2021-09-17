Shortlist of AIM’s best companies in 2021 revealed

Award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore runs through the nominees for this year’s AIM Awards and has a guess at who’ll take home the prizes.

The AIM Awards dinner is back this year, and it will be held in London on 14 October – as long as there is no new lockdown – and the shortlist for the awards has been announced (www.aim-awards.co.uk).

It includes many of the voting panel’s old favourites, with video games services provider Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) gaining four nominations, while EKF Diagnostics (LSE:EKF), video games developer Team17 (LSE:TM17) and market research firm YouGov (LSE:YOU) all have three nominations.

There are more companies on the shortlists than before and eight nominees for entrepreneur of the year. The awards cover the 12 months to the end of July 2021.

Best investor communication

This is an award that was won in 2018 and 2019 by healthcare IT software company EMIS (LSE:EMIS), and it is on the shortlist for the fifth year running. However, last year’s winner AB Dynamics (LSE:ABDP) is not on the list.

Online antibodies and life sciences products retailer Abcam (LSE:ABC) is an old favourite of the panel, but this is the only nomination it has this year. Accountants FRP Advisory (LSE:FRP) floated at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and have performed well. Retailer Joules Group (LSE:JOUL) was hit by Covid-19 lockdowns but it has kept the market well informed.

Toilet tissue products supplier Accrol (LSE:ACRL) has had problems, but management has turned around the business and expanded via acquisition into related products.

Franchised lettings and estate agency Belvoir Group (LSE:BLV) has grown strongly via acquisitions and organic growth. The share price had not performed well in in recent years, partly due to concerns about regulatory changes, but it has trebled in the past 18 months as management has successfully communicated the potential for the business.

Best guess: Belvoir

Best use of AIM

This is the first shortlist including Keywords, which has used its quotation to consolidate the video games services sector. It has become one of the largest companies on AIM and managed to grow earnings per share – not just profit.

Patent translation services provider RWS (LSE:RWS) is a former AIM company of the year, and it has won other awards. Along with Brickability and SigmaRoc it is also up for the transaction of the year award (see below).

Over many years SDI Group (LSE:SDI) has been a consolidator of scientific instruments businesses and it has continued to prosper during the pandemic.

EKF Diagnostics has grown is core business, while also benefiting from spinning off kidney diagnostic firm Renalytix and taking strategic stakes in companies such as digital health company Trellus Health (LSE:TRLS), which recently floated on AIM. These opportunities have come through the relationship with Mt Sinai Innovation Partners in the US, and this relationship should continue to generate further shareholder value.

Best guess: EKF Diagnostics

Best technology

The shortlist includes medical device company Creo Medical (LSE:CREO), which won the award in 2019, but not last year’s winner MaxCyte (LSE:MXCT).

Telecoms testing instrumentation supplier Calnex Solutions (LSE:CLX) is benefiting from the growing market for the implementation of 5G telecoms infrastructure. Calnex designs and manufactures equipment used by telecoms network operators, network providers and systems suppliers to test their products. This is an international business - Asia and the Americas account for the majority of revenues.

ANGLE (LSE:AGL) is making progress with the commercialisation of its Parsortix technology, which can detect circulating tumour cells in blood. FDA approval for breast cancer use has been delayed but it should be achieved in the next year.

Renalytix (LSE:RENX) and Verici Dx (LSE:VRCI), which was spun out of Renalytix, are the other two companies on the list. The Renalytix share price has fallen in recent days, due to changes in incentives for diagnostic innovation in the US, but that is likely to be after the judging panel met. This should not mask the progress that has been made in the past three years.

Verici Dx is developing three products relating to the assessment of organ transplants. The most advanced is Clarava, which assesses the likely response to an organ transplant. The company’s US laboratory has obtained certification to handle the Clarava tests. The validation trial should be completed this year and first revenues could be generated in the second half of 2022.

Best guess: Renalytix

Diversity Champion

This is a new award, which seeks to highlight a company that advocates equality and inclusion. This is FD Technologies (LSE:FDP)' only nomination this year. The Panoply Holdings (LSE:TPX), fashion company In The Style (LSE:ITS), Team17, YouGov and FinnCap (LSE:FCAP) are the other nominees.

In The Style commissioned a report by Anthesis that covered sustainability and diversity that was published as part of its flotation prospectus. YouGov believes that having employees from diverse backgrounds helps to understand and analyse varying opinions.

The Panoply believes that diverse teams help the business to perform better and on its website it states that it is more diverse than 12 months ago. Two-fifths of the senior leadership are women and 14% are minority ethnic.

Best guess: The Panoply