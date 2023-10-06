Richard Beddard: this £2bn company is a winner and good value

When I wrote recently about focusing more intently on “The Crux” - a strategic challenge that if resolved offers big rewards (or conversely if unresolved may undermine the investment case) - I received an email from SM saying: “So Jet2’s Crux will be ‘how do we address the impact of climate change on our business?’. That one should keep you busy for a while.”

I struggle with calamitous risks. I ignore the possibility of war, plague and so on, believing them to be both unlikely, unpredictable, and, usually, not as calamitous as people think. Covid-19, for example, scared most of us for a while, and the model Share Sleuth portfolio I manage here on interactive investor prospered because I did not allow it to influence my decisions, not even concerning Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2), whose planes were grounded while the portfolio continued to hold the shares.

Unlike the other existential threats I mentioned, the scientific consensus is that global warming has been happening for a long time and the impact is not transitory (at least not in my lifetime!).

SM is right, investors in air travel cannot ignore climate change, and I have been busy trying to reconcile one of my favourite businesses with its uncertain future.

Mission accomplished

When I scored Jet2 last year, I recognised that climate risk outshone other risks, like competition and recession, not just because it is potentially calamitous, but also because to my mind the competition issue is settled.

Online travel agents (like On The Beach Group (LSE:OTB)) and low cost airlines (like Ryanair) are competitors, but in growing from nothing to the largest UK tour operator since its package holiday business was founded in June 2007, Jet2 has more than demonstrated its competitiveness.

I witnessed this when I returned from Turin only a few weeks ago, when a Jet2 representative was gathering up passengers just after passport control. Sadly, as my delayed flight spewed out weary travellers in the early hours of the morning, I was not one of them.

Feet on the ground is one way Jet2 differentiates itself from other tour operators and airlines that fly holidaymakers. The degree of vertical integration - it owns most of its own planes - gives it a high degree of control over seat supply and quality of service. Its family friendly focus - it flies at reasonable times and offers generous baggage allowances - and its near-blanket coverage of British regional airports, has allowed it to prosper by putting customers first. Next March, it starts flying from Liverpool, its 11th UK base.

The fact that Jet2 has achieved pre-eminent status is not just reflected in the financial results, it is reflected in its ATOL licence, which allows it to fly more passengers than any other tour operator, a slew of awards from Which? and review sites, Net Promoter Scores of over 70 (meaning customers highly recommend Jet2), the highly rated mobile app (built in-house), and the positive press it received for refunding cancellations during lockdowns.

Being big has brought new advantages, for example, the frequency of Jet2’s flights means it can offer greater variability of holiday duration and destination.

The Climate Crux

Jet2 wants to become the leading brand in sustainable air travel and package holidays, but it currently does this mainly through emissions trading and carbon offsets, which account for every tonne of carbon it emits but are much less effective than simply not creating emissions in the first place.

Although offsets are better than nothing - they fund renewable energy projects - Jet2 is taking steps to reduce emissions directly. As promised, it has invested in a Waste-to-Fuels plant, Fulcrum NorthPoint, which should begin production by 2027 and reduce the airline’s emissions by 400,000 tonnes of CO2 over the 15-year term of the agreement with the plant’s developer.

The aviation industry hopes such Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), which can reduce emissions by up to 80% compared to aviation fuel but need to be blended with it, will give the industry time for other sustainable technologies to develop. But production needs to be geared up enormously, and opinions differ on whether that is even feasible.

Jet2’s total scope 1 and scope 2 emissions in the year to March 2023, 99% arising from aircraft operations, were over 2.6 million metric tonnes of CO2, so perhaps the NorthPoint investment and the promised reductions are best described as “a start”.

Jet2 is also lobbying for an Air Traffic Management reform initiative known as “Single European Sky”, and for the modernisation of UK airspace, which will enable more fuel-efficient routes.

And a large order of new more efficient planes, and programmes lightweighting and streamlining planes, will also help.

An indication of how seriously Jet2 takes climate change risk may be contained in the risk management section of its annual report, where it is identified as the most significant of all high-likelihood/high-impact risks.

Slightly unnervingly though, the report says the pace of technological advancement, such as the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and improvements in aircraft efficiency is slow, and, the company, which excels when it is in control, reveals that that in this respect it is dependent on government, which it says is not investing meaningfully.

Jet2 would like the government to ringfence the money it spends on carbon taxes to fund decarbonisation of the aviation industry, for example to fund the development of SAF production. But even more radical solutions are required in the long term, perhaps involving currently undeveloped technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture.