Autumn Statement 2023 preview: what might Jeremy Hunt have in store?

Government fiscal events have stirred up plenty of controversy in the past 12 months or so.

Last year we had Kwasi Kwarteng’s ill-fated mini-budget which contained £45 billion in unfunded tax cuts. The resulting market turmoil saw both him and Liz Truss relieved of their duties, with the bulk of Kwarteng’s proposals reversed just weeks later by his replacement as chancellor, Jeremy Hunt.

And in March, Hunt’s decision to scrap the lifetime allowance (the amount you can build up into your pension without being hit with heavy tax penalties) at the Spring Budget took everyone by surprise, although most would agree it was a welcome one.

The next fiscal event, the 2023 Autumn Statement, will take place on 22 November. While this is seven weeks away and will likely lack the drama of those mentioned above, speculation about what the chancellor might have in store is already gathering pace.

According to reports, reforms to individual savings accounts (ISA) and inheritance tax (IHT) are on Hunt’s radar, with the short-term futures of the state pension triple lock and the national living wage also to be decided.

It’s still early days, but what do we know so far? And how might the rumoured changes affect you?

Tax cuts ‘ virtually impossible ’ …for now

Despite growing calls from Tory backbenchers to slash taxes, and with a general election expected in 2024, both Hunt and prime minster Rishi Sunak have remained staunch that this is off the table - for the time being at least.

Hunt said that chopping taxes is “virtually impossible” right now given the headwinds facing the UK economy. The chancellor stressed the focus is to rein in stubborn inflation, which at 6.7% is more than three times the Bank of England’s 2% target.

In a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester earlier this week, Hunt said he will strive to “chart a path to a lower tax economy”, offering some optimism that looser fiscal policy might be down the track.

“If we are prepared to walk this difficult path it is possible to bring down taxes, and we won’t hesitate to do that. But we can’t say when it will be possible,” he added.

National living wage boost

While many of the chancellor’s measures are still undecided (or shrouded in secrecy) Hunt has verbally committed to at least one policy, and it’s a positive one for low earners.

Hunt said he will increase the national living wage - the lowest amount workers aged 23 or over can be paid by law - from £10.42 to £11 an hour.

If the chancellor keeps his word, around two million people would benefit, providing a timely boost to low-income workers seeking to protect their finances from the rising cost of living.

Triple lock set to stay

No Autumn Statement would be complete without speculation about the state pension triple lock. The policy was introduced in 2010 by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government and was designed to ensure the state pension keeps up with inflation and wage increases.

In the 13 years since it was launched, the policy has been the subject of increased division and scrutiny. As you may recall, the government suspended the earnings element of the triple lock during the 2022-23 tax year, with the pandemic artificially skewing wage rises.

However, Rishi Sunak has publicly committed to maintaining the triple lock for the 2024-25 tax year, and there’s little to suggest his stance will change between now and 22 November.

And earlier this week Hunt echoed the PM’s pledge, telling the Centre for Policy Studies event: “I think that we have to be very careful not to break manifesto promises. Sometimes, it does happen.”

Keeping the triple lock would be good news for retirees, particularly those on the lowest incomes. A recent study by us here at interactive investor found that some 28% of over 55-year-olds are totally reliant on the state pension.

The triple lock guarantees the state pension will rise every year by the higher of inflation, wage increases, or 2.5%. Although inflation is still high, it’s average earnings that appear be the highest metric this time around, with an 8.5% boost on the cards. This would propel the full state pension to over £11,500 a year.