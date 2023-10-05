Share Sleuth: the big ballsy contrarian decision I’ve made

While 28 of the 40 shares in the Decision Engine scored 7 out of 9 or more, aka the buy zone, when I sat down on Thursday 15 Sept to consider Share Sleuth’s monthly trade, there was no point in thinking about them.

The portfolio only had a little more than £1,800 in cash, far less than the minimum trade size of 2.5% of its total value (just over £4,500 on the day).

Since I could not afford to add more shares to the portfolio, my attention turned to removing or reducing holdings, which would liberate funds to invest in the high-scoring shares that abound.

Disappointingly though, the Decision Engine did not suggest any shares to sell.

Two came very close, Jet2 (LSE:JET2) and Next (LSE:NXT). Both score 5 out of 9, which is the lower bound of a hold. Jet2, though, is out of the frame, because it has been a year since I last evaluated it and it is next on my list of shares to re-score.

I re-evaluated fashion and homewares retailer Next, though, in June, and changed my opinion on the company. In some respects I still admire Next. It has prospered as other retail chains have withered, and although it has not yet worked out how to grow during many challenging years retailers, it is experimenting with many different strategies.

This year’s annual report freaked me out though. There were too many initiatives and there was not enough direction. While Next is very good at communicating its short-term prospects to investors and analysts, that is not something I value highly.

I want to see how a company expects to grow in the long term, so I can judge whether its strategies are pulling together to make that happen. Next’s communications leave me somewhat bewildered, and I gave its strategy 0 marks out of 2.

I do not blame Next for that. Taking an experimental, iterative, evolutionary approach to growing may be the best way forward in an industry that is so competitive now much of it has moved online. But, unlike Next, the Share Sleuth portfolio does not need to participate in that adventure.

Reducing the portfolio’s holding in Next would be a big ballsy contrarian decision, and that is the decision I took.

Big because if I reduced the portfolio’s holding of approximately £7,600 by the portfolio’s minimum trade size of just over £4,500 I would be left with a holding worth about £3,000, less than the minimum holding size, which was also about £4,500 or 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. This means I should sell the entire holding or not sell any at all.

Ballsy because, although I make no claims to be able to read people’s minds, presumably traders are positive about the share. It has risen strongly in price in recent months. City analysts like it too. According to SharePad, of 22 analysts, one rated Next a “sell”, one rated it “underperform”, 9 rated it “hold”, 3 rated it “outperform”, and 8 rated it a “buy”. That’s 20 for buying or holding, and two for selling, although one of them was a bit wishy-washy about it.

Contrarian, because the decision to liquidate the holding goes against price momentum and the consensus of analysts.

I do not pay attention to either. The point of having a Decision Engine is to make myself rely on my own analysis, which is embedded in the scores, and Next scores badly in comparison to most of the other 40 shares I think make good long-term investments.

That is not to say, everybody else is wrong, one or more of Next’s many strategies may succeed wildly and many traders are probably thinking about where to put their money for days, weeks, or months. I am thinking about shares to hold for the next decade.

We disagree, because we are doing something different.

Liquidating Next

This month, I gave my editor an easy headline and made my big, ballsy, contrarian trade.

Having slept on the decision, on Friday 15 September 2023, I liquidated the portfolio’s holding of 106 Next shares at a price just shy of £72.00. The trade netted the portfolio just over £7,600 after deducting £10.00 in lieu of broker fees.

The Next trade was not a disaster, even though I lost confidence in the investment. I first added the shares in 2016 at just over £48 per share, when traders were still chasing online insurgents ASOS (LSE:ASC) and Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO) (that would not have worked out well for long-term investors). I added some more in 2018, at just over £63.