Richard Beddard: a share that’s easy to like, but should you buy it?

PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) is busy simplifying a complex business and focusing it on brands that will deliver profitable long-term growth, but you must look beyond recent and forthcoming financial results to see it.

Brands for life

The company makes, promotes and sells soap, baby, and beauty products “where the customer shops”, through supermarkets, online, and via its own sites.

These are products it believes people will pay more for if the product and its marketing have special qualities.

Its biggest geographical markets are the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Nigeria and Indonesia. Although the revenue split is roughly 50-50 between mature developed economies and developing economies, the less economically stable developing countries have faster growing populations and more potential for growth.

With the exception of St Tropez, a fake tan brand which is big in the USA, the company’s nine “Must Win” brands have strong presences in one or more of its four “priority” markets.

They include Carex, the UK’s number one hand wash brand; Premier, Nigeria’s biggest soap brand; Morning Fresh, which has a 50% share of the washing-up liquid market in Australia; and Original Source body wash.

But PZ Cussons is also growing its geographical footprint. It launched Original Source in Spain through Carrefour and another retailer in 2023, and Childs Farm, a baby and toddler skin care brand acquired in 2022 launched in the US on Amazon.

Despite double-digit revenue growth, Australia’s biggest brand of baby food, Rafferty’s Garden, has been quietly relegated to one of 13 portfolio brands that also includes one of its most famous names, Imperial Leather.

Portfolio brands are run for cash, which is invested in the “Must wins”.

To make good money, PZ Cussons requires many capabilities in sourcing, manufacturing, product development, marketing and sales, but there is a problem.

For much of the last decade, PZ Cussons was getting worse at making money. The verdict of new management in 2020, was that it had neglected many of these capabilities, and thanks to the growth in popularity of discount retailers and online shopping, the market was a lot more competitive.

Brands under siege

While PZ Cussons has well-known brands with sizable market shares, brands have never been so challenged.

The turnaround strategy, to simplify and focus, was born in 2021, a year after the current chief executive joined the business.

Simplification is most evident in the company’s supply chain and in its Nigerian operations and brands, while PZ Cussons is focusing on improving all of its brands through innovation, marketing and an aspiration to convert them to B Corp status by 2026.

During the year, children’s skin care brand Childs Farm launched Slumbertime, a combination of bath soak, massage lotion, and sleep mist designed to send babies and toddlers to sleep. It also launched Cussons Creations, a value brand, to fill a void in discount stores that sister brand Imperial Leather had been drifting into. The idea is to return Imperial Leather to its former status as a premium brand.

The company is also beefing up its social media presence, and fully embracing Amazon as a sales channel.

Achieving B Corp certification, a set of environmental, social and governance standards set by the non-profit organisation B Lab, is no mean feat, but PZ Cussons gained valuable experience when Childs Farm was certified three months after PZ Cussons acquired it.

The company’s other brands are taking smaller steps, reducing plastic in packaging, and innovating low-impact packaging like Carex Refill pouches and the Morning Fresh Bottle for Life.

Proposed new long-term executive incentives are a step forward. The company will award restricted shares, which in-line with the company's ethos is simpler and fairer than the previous long-term incentive plan (and incentives at most other companies).

Restricted shares cannot be traded for five years. The value of the shares depends on their performance, which over that time scale should reflect the performance of the business.

Unlike the dominant form of long-term incentive plan, there are no annual performance targets governing the amount of share awards, which introduces short-termism into the formula.

Restricted shares are also fairer because employees, senior managers below board level, also receive them, albeit in lower quantities.

A degree of fairness extends further down the organisational hierarchy. Even though the bulk of employees are employed in production roles, the median UK employee earns a £45,000 salary and total pay of £54,000, staff are promised fulfilling careers with leadership at all levels. They are allowed to finish work at 1pm, and the company scores well on internal employee engagement scores.

Since the people will deliver the strategy, success may breed success, attracting more talent.

The strategy is only two years old though, and, in many respects, B Corp status and the company’s decarbonisation have not got far beyond the planning stage.

The board is still fresh and unproven. Chief financial officer Sarah Pollard joined a year after the chief executive in 2021 and chairman David Tyler joined in November 2022. They are supported by a growing cadre of new senior managers recruited to beef up PZ Cussons environmental and marketing credentials.

A decade of contractions means it does not feel like PZ Cussons is building from a position of strength. But on the other hand, while muddied, the numbers suggest PZ Cussons has never been a bad business.

Investing by the numbers

The pandemic impacted year to May 2020 was PZ Cussons’ lowest ebb in the last 12 years, when it achieved a return on capital (RoC) of 15% compared to an average of 21%.

The numbers are clouded by disposals, which have impacted revenue negatively but helped the company’s finances, and the pandemic, which generated extraordinary revenue and profit from Carex but was negative for beauty brands like St Tropez.

Inevitably, as the pandemic has ebbed, so has demand for Carex, and other brands have recovered.

The charts in the table below show how PZ Cussons has performed over the last 12 years, but in the calculations the baseline is 2021, the year in which the current strategy was introduced.

Since then, the numbers look remarkably stable, with profit margins at 9%, return on capital hovering above 20%, and the company growing revenue at a three-year compound annual growth rate of 4%.