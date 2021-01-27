Mind & Money: how Covid-19 could change your investing behaviour

Highlights

01:55 – How the experience of living through the Covid-19 pandemic might affect our behaviours and will this affect what we do with our money now and in future?

08:29 – Our individual responses depend on our life circumstance. For example, mothers are more likely to focus on long-term financial security, wealthy investors will react differently to those with fewer assets, while older people are likely to react differently to younger people.

11:31 – How the pandemic could change what we invest in, for example, increase the demand for more positive impact investing.

18:21 – Savers who have upped their pension or ISA contributions will likely go back to spending once the pandemic and its restrictions are over.

20:56 – Tips to avoid emotional, short-term investing decisions.

