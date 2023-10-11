Royal Mail’s 10 years since IPO: what has it delivered?

It’s now a decade since Royal Mail joined the stock market. Shares jumped 38% on their first day of conditional dealings, a debut that marked the biggest government flotation for two decades.

Fuelled by exceptional levels of demand from City institutions, Royal Mail finished its first month of trading up 68% on the 330p offer price at 556.5p.

This strong performance, which delivered a tidy paper profit for the roughly 700,000 retail investors who participated in the IPO, fuelled accusations that the controversial sale of the 500-year-old state asset had been done on the cheap.

Those still with shares in International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) - as Royal Mail is now known - probably wish they had taken the opportunity to sell up in those early days.

The stock opened today’s anniversary session at 262.4p, laid low by the aftermath of a lengthy industrial dispute and the pain of a large-scale modernisation programme as the company attempts to deal with declining letter mail volumes.

Why did the flotation take place?

Major utility companies such as BT Group (LSE:BT.A) and British Gas were privatised in 1984 and 1986, followed by Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) and British Airways and the regional electricity and water companies.

The 2010 Coalition agreement included a pledge that the government would seek to inject private capital into Royal Mail and explore opportunities for employee ownership.

Business minister Sir Michael Fallon said: “Royal Mail is one of the largest companies in the UK – employing over 150,000 people with a turnover of £9 billion. A company of this size and importance to the UK economy should be able to access flexible capital.”

The intention to list Royal Mail on the stock market came with the European postal market fully liberalised and the likes of Deutsche Post investing £750 million in its parcels network.

Royal Mail needed to secure funding that would enable it to capitalise on opportunities such as the rapid growth of online shopping.

Sir Michael called the flotation a practical, logical and commercial decision, adding that “very few people now question whether the likes of BT, BP (LSE:BP.) or Rolls-Royce should have remained state owned”.

He added that the government’s primary objective was to safeguard Royal Mail’s one-price-goes-anywhere, six-days-a-week universal postal service regarded as “part of the social and economic fabric of the UK”.

Unions called the sell-off a “tragedy” and announced a strike ballot that closed five days after the scheduled start of Royal Mail share dealings.

The CWU’s general secretary Billy Hayes said: “If you happen to have a spare £750, which is the minimum amount being accepted for this sale, I would suggest you spend it on something other than a cherished national institution, which would be better off remaining in public hands."

What was the company’s financial performance like?

In 2012-13, Royal Mail collected and delivered more than one billion parcels and 14 billion addressed letters across the country.

A first-class stamp cost 60p at the time of the IPO, up 30% on 2012-13 following the introduction of a new regulatory regime that gave Royal Mail more competitive freedom but also included a price cap of 55p on second-class mail. Nowadays, posting a letter with a first-class stamp costs from 125p and the second class equivalent from 75p.

Revenues in 2012-13 topped £9 billion, with £7.6 billion coming from UK postal operations and £1.5 billion from the European logistics arm GLS. Today, GLS accounts for £4.6 billion of annual revenues of £12 billion, while 81% of the total relates to parcel deliveries.

Operating profit for the 52 weeks of the 2013 financial year stood at £403 million, with £294 million from UK postal services and £101 million from GLS. The European division made a profit of £296 million in the 2022-23 financial year, whereas the strike-hit Royal Mail plunged to a £1 billion operating loss.

According to the CEBR, Royal Mail today makes the seventh-largest contribution of any UK company to the country’s economy.