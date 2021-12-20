Should you keep taking profits in the tech titans?

Technical analyst John Burford homes in on one of the tech giants and asks what the insiders are doing as ‘walls of worry’ stack up.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. But now with the spectre of the Fed tightening next year, do we have multiple whammies staring investors in the face as we head into 2022? And will a new bear trend in Alphabet be marked by a break of my trend-line? Here are a few Walls of Worry for investors: Consumer price inflation is rearing its ugly head again, discouraging retail sales

Energy costs are high, discouraging the manufacture of goods

The little-watched carbon credit markets are high, also discouraging manufacturing. But last week, this overblown market likely reversed, indicating the end of the net-zero fantasy, and likely disrupting the 'renewable' energy market

The Fed and Bank of England will be raising rates next year, encouraging a switch from speculation to conservation (cash levels are now rising)

The Fed will be rapidly slowing the pace of its balance sheet growth and heralding a deflationary phase (credit growth will reverse)

And now another lockdown season is upon us with severe implications for economies. Last but not least, while investment pros and retail investors alike have been scooping up shares for years with little regard to risk, what are the insiders (corporate officers) doing? It's useful to know since they above all should know the true state of their businesses and its prospects. Have they expressed confidence in the future? Here is a very revealing chart:

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. No! In fact, US insiders are selling their own shares at a record sell/buy ratio going back at least to 1990 (and probably well before that). Do they know something most of us don't? John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.