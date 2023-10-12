Six retirement income mistakes and how to avoid them

It’s easy to take for granted the flexibility that pensions offer us when we retire, or start winding down from work.

Although pension freedoms legislation was only introduced in 2015, the days of retirees being railroaded into buying an annuity seem long gone. Now it’s possible to access your pension savings from 55 (rising to 57 in 2028) in any way that you like.

And savers are certainly taking advantage of that flexibility. According to the latest HMRC data, in the first half of this year, 1.1 million people took £7.5 billion out of their pensions – up 17% on the same period in 2022 and 67% since 2020.

But, while few of us would want to go back to the old days, managing your retirement income yourself is not as straightforward as it might seem. You can easily pay more tax than you need and there’s the risk that your money could run out, if you don’t manage it carefully.

To help you stay in control, here are some of the biggest pitfalls and the steps you can take to avoid them.

1) Raiding your pension before you retire

Under current rules, you can take your pension from age 55, rising to age 57 from 2028. But just because you can start taking money from your pension before you retire, that doesn’t mean you should. Your retirement could last, 20, 30, maybe even 40 years, so the more money you take out before you’ve actually stopped earning, the less money you will have when you really need it.

Taking money out at this point can also land you with a hefty tax bill. Although 25% of your pension can be taken as a lump sum, this is only possible if you are buying an annuity or moving into drawdown. If you are taking money out and leaving the rest invested, only the first 25% will be paid tax free and you will pay income tax on the rest. Depending on the size of your withdrawal, it could even push you into a higher-rate tax bracket.

If that’s not enough to put you off, you might also trigger the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA), meaning the maximum amount you can pay into your pension each year will be cut from £60,000 to just £10,000. That won’t be welcome news if you have plans to top up your pension in the final years of your working life with bonuses, an inheritance or any other windfall.

2) Spending your assets in the wrong order

Pensions have been specifically designed as a tax-effective way to save for retirement, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they should be your income “go to” when you stop earning. If you really want to minimise the amount of tax you pay, it might make sense to leave your money in your pension for as long as you can.

This is because money held in pensions will fall outside your estate when you die, meaning there won’t be any inheritance tax to pay on it. It’s also important to bear in mind that pension income is taxable, while money taken out of ISAs, is tax free. That means retirees can either spend down ISAs first, or use ISAs and pensions in combination to reduce the amount of tax they pay on their overall retirement income.

3) Underestimating your life expectancy

When you are working out how much you can afford to take out of your pension each year, you will have to think about how long you will need your pot to last. The average life expectancy for 65-year-old men is now 85, rising to 87 for women, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, there’s also a one in four chance that a 65-year-old woman will live until she’s 94, a one in 10 chance that she’ll make it to 98 and a more than 5% chance of getting a letter from the King and turning 100.

It’s impossible for any of us to know what the future holds, but from a financial planning point of view, it’s prudent to work on the assumption that you will live longer than you think. In fact, many financial advisers now plan for a 100-year life when setting up retirement plans for healthy clients.