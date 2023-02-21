Are lifestyle retirement funds right for the 100-year life?

If we are living longer and retiring later, and in different ways, are lifestyle pension funds the best option?

If you knew the date of your death, how would you live? This is the question posed by the 2018 novel The Immortalists, and it could well be modified for the purposes of this article to ask: if you knew the date of your death, how would you invest your pension?

Knowing how long you were going to live would certainly make financial planning for your golden years easier. You’d have a clearer idea of how much you needed to save in a pension, as well as how many items you could feasibly tick off your personal bucket list before you kick said bucket.

Clearly few of us know when our time on Planet Earth will expire, but there’s a “fun” life expectancy calculator published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). My own life expectancy is 87 years, according to this tool, but there’s a 25% chance that I will live to 96, and a 9.1% chance that I will make it to 100. If I live to be a centenarian, or even close to it, will my pension pot stretch to fit?

The reality is that people are living longer and alongside the changing face of retirement, which I discuss below, and the fact that most Britons with workplace pensions will need to play an active role in managing their own pension (even though many may not realise it yet), I wonder how good a fit “lifestyle” or target-date pension funds are.

How do lifestyle pension funds work?

Lifestyle funds automatically start ‘de-risking’ roughly 10 years before the retirement age you selected when you applied to join your workplace pension scheme.

De-risking in a pension involves shifting the weighting to ‘safer’ assets, such as bonds, rather than shares. While this de-risking process is designed to protect your pension from suffering a precipitous fall in a stock market crash just before retirement, it effectively hobbles the growth of your pension.

Millions of Britons own a few lifestyle pension funds, me included. How about you? You can often spot such funds because they have words such as ‘conservative’, ‘moderate’ or ‘aggressive’ in their name to indicate the fund’s risk level, or they include descriptors such as: “target retirement 2045”, which relates to your retirement age. It is worth reviewing your retirement age on workplace pensions to check that it is in line with your current expectations on retirement.

While lifestyle and target-date funds offer a simple solution to saving for retirement, the default ‘conservative’ lifestyle fund, for example, could leave you with an underfunded nest egg because of its low-risk approach, and your pension may not last long enough to keep the lights on in your old age.

It’s worth doing a bit of digging to find out what the risk level of your workplace pension is and decide whether it makes financial sense, especially if you are in your 20s and 30s and have a long investment horizon during which you can take a bit more calculated risk for the chance to grow your money faster.

Another problem is that millions of workers like me with defined contribution, or DC workplace pensions are likely to use an element of income drawdown in retirement. This is where you take some money from your pension to live on each year and keep the rest invested, so the investment growth compensates for the withdrawals. In theory, your money lasts for as long as you need it. But, if we are likely to be living longer, do you want to rely on a lifestyle pension fund whose growth has been choked? What if you run out of money? In reality, pensioners are likely to want to choose to remain invested in higher-risk assets to some degree for growth.