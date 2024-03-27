A solid, low-risk investment to hold for the long term

The price consumers are prepared to pay for coffee defies gravity. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for shares in Nespresso owner Nestle SA (SIX:NESN), which have dropped back to the level they were at five years ago. The fall since the end of 2021 is beginning to look a bit overdone. Swiss-based Nestle is the world’s largest food company with iconic brands including Nescafe, Perrier. KitKat and Purina selling in nearly 190 countries. Its wide spread of products and markets offer stability of earnings and profits. Invest with ii: Buy US Stocks from UK | Most-traded US Stocks | Cashback Offers Its latest wheeze is to venture into the expanding world of coffee shops, leveraging its high-profile Nespresso coffee capsules brand made familiar to the public by film star George Clooney and former soccer international David Beckham. Now the move is out of machines for the home into Nespresso coffee bars, starting near the busy Liverpool Street railway station in London. If successful, this could be the start of a Europe-wide chain. Given the prices charged by Costa Coffee and Starbucks, this could be a real money spinner. On the negative side, Nestle has come under growing attacks to reduce the number of its products with high levels of salt, sugar and fats as shareholder activists demand an improvement in the health rating of the group’s range. Activists claim that less than half the products have a sufficiently high health rating. Coffee is one of the targets. Meanwhile, it is inflation rather than health targets that is holding Nestle back. Sales fell 1.5% to 93 billion Swiss francs (SFr), or £81.5 billion last year as price increases averaging 7.5% took their toll on consumers, who presumably need to preserve cash to pay for overpriced coffee. There was also some disruption to supplies of vitamins, minerals and supplements. Net profits did improve by a superficially impressive 21% to SFr11.2 billion but that was still well below the near SFr17 billion earned in 2021. US shares to put in your ISA in 2024

Perhaps it is indicative of consumer spending choices that pet care is the fastest growing part of the business, followed by infant formula foods. We also seem to be eating more chocolate, perhaps as a comfort food as we struggle to cope with inflation. The shares peaked at SFr127 on Christmas Eve some 30 months ago but have been on a downward trajectory since then. At SFr95 the price/earnings ratio is a little on the high side but not too demanding at 22, while the yield is a decent 3.1%.

The shares fell only 2%, or $4, in the immediate aftermath of news of the high-level clearout, perhaps because they had already fallen from $280 in December to around $190 now. There does seem to be a solid floor at $180 but I would not bank on it holding, especially if the new leaders throw the kitchen sink out through the boltless doorway. I rated Boeing a sell in mid-February when the shares were $204. At that stage there looked to be a floor at $200. All the same arguments apply now at a slightly lower level. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

