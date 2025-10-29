Still life in this successful share tip

There was much to celebrate whenJohnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)produced quarterly results. A splitting off of the orthopaedics business is potentially the best bit but it will not be a disaster if J&J hangs on to what is after all a big earner.

Sales at the healthcare company rose strongly by 6.8% to $24 billion in the three months to the end of September, prompting a modest upgrade of guidance for the full year to 3.5-4% against the previous range of 3.2-3.7%.

Profits rose more than sales, which is always a good sign, although the headline figure of a 91% leap in net earnings was distorted by one-offs. The underlying rise of 16% to $2.7 billion was impressive enough, though. Margins were improved by a 26% reduction in spending on research and development.

Another good sign was that growth came across the board, with both arms of the business, innovative medicine and MedTech, keeping pace with the overall growth in sales.

Earnings per share are still set to grow 8.7% to around $10.85 and, although that guidance was not upgraded after the latest figures, it does look easily achievable, with the risk on the upside.

The biggest announcement, though, was a declaration of intent to spin off the orthopaedics business into what will be called DePuy Synthes at some time in the next 18 to 24 months. While J&J stresses that there is no guarantee this will happen, we can assume that it will.

Namal Nawana, former chief executive of British medical device manufacturer Smith & Nephew (LSE:SN.), has already been recruited to take charge of what will be the largest company of its kind in the world, with sales approaching $10 billion a year. He has already set up a privately owned platform to develop consumer diagnostic technologies and would not be looking to take over at DePuy Synthes if he was not sure it was a done deal.

The reorganisation, although possibly disruptive, does make sense, allowing the separated companies to concentrate on what they do best. It is, however, too much to hope that this will at last signal the end of the continuous restructuring of the business that has gone on since the $21 billion takeover of Swiss-based Synthes in 2012, a mega-deal that the latest proposal effectively unwinds.