Stock market bull run – a third year of stellar annual returns?
Four experts discuss the strength of global markets in interactive investor’s latest YouTube Live.
28th October 2025 09:22
Global stock markets are on course for another strong year for returns. But can this momentum continue for the rest of 2025 and beyond? And when will it end?
In our latest YouTube Live, you can expect to hear about:
- Key market trends following an unusually strong September
- Which regions and sectors could be rife with opportunity in the months ahead
- How investors can position portfolios amid continued market strength
Host Victoria Scholar is joined by ii’s head of markets Richard Hunter, Simon Fox, head of bespoke client solutions on the multi-asset team at Aberdeen, and Schroders’ head of multi-asset income, Dorian Carrell.
This webinar is tailored for experienced investors.
