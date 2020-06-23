Stocks round-up: Shoe Zone, Scapa, Speedy Hire, Silence Therapeutics

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Scapa is another highly-regarded stock whose fortunes have slumped this year, although the deterioration for the former AIM ten-bagger was already in motion before the pandemic due to a profits warning in mid-February.

That was when the adhesives specialist reported slower-than-expected progress in reducing costs in its healthcare division following the surprise loss of its biggest customer, as well as adverse trading conditions affecting its industrials business.

The company's recovery hopes have been dealt a further blow by Covid-19, with shares today down another 13% in the wake of annual results to 104.2p - near the lowest level in six years.

Manchester-based Scapa had once been one of the star performers of AIM as expansion through acquisition helped shares to eventually peak at more than 500p in the summer of 2017. A difficult 2019 followed due to the ConvaTec contract loss, prompting CEO Heejae Chae to reverse his decision to leave.

He said today that a recent equity raise, which was oversubscribed almost three times, and a debt-refinancing to provide additional liquidity had strengthened the balance sheet.

Chae added:

“Whilst we recognise the past year has been difficult, we are confident these actions, alongside cost saving initiatives, will enable Scapa to cement its strong market position.”

The 3% share price rally for Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY) came after CEO Russell Down said in annual results that he had been encouraged by the tool hire company's performance over the past three months. At current revenues it should be able to operate throughout the 2021 financial year within existing banking facilities and without breaching any covenant tests.

Speedy said it had retained a significant proportion of its business through the crisis, with UK and Ireland hire revenue for June set to be about 17% below the prior year. Measures taken by the group meant it still generated cash for the months of April and May, although having also taken advantage of Government support it has decided not to declare a dividend.

Speedy, whose shares rose almost a penny to 56.6p, reassured investors that its dividend policy had not fundamentally changed, and that it will still consider the possibility of an interim pay-out in November.

James Cropper (LSE:CRPR) also won't be paying a final dividend, despite a record year in which revenues surged to £105 million and pre-tax profits more than doubled to £5.5 million. The result was buoyed by a £5.4 million rebound in its paper division from a £2 million loss last time.

The group's products range from materials essential for a hydrogen fuel cell to a bespoke colour and texture for brand packaging. It pointed out that the last time the company cancelled a dividend payment was in its loss-making year of 1976, with today's decision part of an “all-encompassing” cash preservation programme against the impact of Covid-19.

Chairman Mark Cropper said:

“Looking beyond the here and now, I believe there are now two additional questions to ask: can we grow our way out of the current economic environment and can we do so in a way that respects our environment, people and communities like never before? I would answer yes and yes."

The company's shares, which have rallied sharply since their April low of 690p, were 3% higher at 1,140p today.

Silence Therapeutics was up 4% to 441p after it reported progress on the clinical development of its lead assets, with no significant disruption to its operations from Covid-19.

Silence enjoyed a stunning return to form in 2019, with the original member of AIM from 1995 transformed by a collaboration with US firm Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for the commercialisation of its RNAi Therapeutics technology.

It also reported a strong cash position today, with balances at the end of May buoyed by a recent agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN). Silence is entitled to receive a further $40 million from Astra no later than the first half of 2021.

Chairman Iain Ross said:

"Our significantly strengthened balance sheet ensures that we are in a robust position to weather any uncertainty whilst equipping us with the capital to further accelerate our important RNAi programmes and platform."

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.