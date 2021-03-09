Stockwatch: are Direct Line’s bumper dividends sustainable?

How significant is a strong and dividend payout and yield in the overall investment context? The question is especially relevant now a shift from ‘growth’ to ‘value’ stocks appears under way – with one fund manager after another saying how they are re-positioning.

Theoretically it is nonsense, because the character of asset matters not a jot. Investment value is simply the net present value of projected cash flows, i.e. cumulative income and what you get on disposal. But crowd behaviour develops into camps: being pro- or anti-Brexit, for example.

Polar opposites as to the significance of dividends

In the 20th-century classic book Security Analysis – once favoured by Warren Buffett – authors Benjamin Graham and David Dodd advocated the long-term dividend record as key.

The touchstone of investment value is equity in well-established companies of sound dividend record, out of near-term favour for some reason.

The opposing corner is perhaps best characterised by fund manager Terry Smith, who has often warned that high yields potentially signal declining companies – with less to offer by way of investment for retained cash. Better favour capital growth and sell off pieces of equity when it suits your income needs.

I tend to be pragmatic. I ideally prefer capital growth but I am averse to paying over the odds – speculation not investment – which is all too easy after a long bull run since 2009.

Occasionally, a stock’s yield may be priced over-generously for the payout risk, meaning a fair chance the stock will rise – even in a sluggish or highly competitive industry – simply to reduce the yield versus the payout.

This was why, for example, I recently noted British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), on a medium-term contrarian view.

Direct Line Insurance (DLG) is a prime example

I drew attention to this company various times after it floated in October 2012 at 175p. It went from just below 200p that November up to about 350p over some four years. During this time and thereafter, it was paying out ordinary dividends in the order of 8p to 15p a share.

But it also promptly began special dividend payouts, starting with 4p in respect of 2013 (taking that year’s total pay-out up to 16.6p).

A 27.5p special dividend in respect of 2015 took that year’s total pay-out up to 50.1p – i.e. a yield of 15% to 20% as the stock rose that year.

It did, however, mark a peak, and the total payout halved to 24.6p in respect of 2016. This probably helped stall any further share price rise.

An all-time high of 363p was hit in August 2017, but then a gradual bear trend set in, which has only appeared to bottom out with a 250p low in last springtime’s Covid-19 sell-off.

While a 35.4p total pay-out was made in respect of 2017, this declined to 29.3p then 21.6p for 2019. The latest 2020 preliminary results affirm a 22.1p total ordinary dividend plus a 14.4p special one.

I concede my sense of an exceptional yield – here, 11.6% historic, based on the current share price of 315p – has not pushed the stock higher. Indeed, in response to yesterday’s results it eased nearly 2%.

But despite modest declines in revenue and profit, net cash generated from operations soared 27% to £585 million versus £161 million investment in businesses and property.

In this context, a 36.5p pay-out costs £493 million, however end-December balance sheet cash jumped 29% to £1.2 billion. There is negligible debt. It makes sense for Direct Line (LSE:DLG) to return this extent of cash.

The board has also declared a share buy-back programme up to £100 million, which may provide some technical support besides slight earnings per share (EPS) enhancement for a £4.3 billion company. This must signal confidence as it would be daft to embark on buybacks only to cut special dividends.