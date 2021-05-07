Stockwatch: are Peloton shares a buy after 50% crash?
Share on:
Our stock picker assesses the outlook for the troubled business both for alert traders and genuine investors.
Is this week’s 15% sell-off in the US shares of exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), in response to a recall of its treadmills, overdone? Or is this just an inevitable reality check for a grossly overvalued stock – pumped up by home exercising during Covid-19, and the Federal Reserve’s monetary expansion?
The chart context is a wider fall of around 50% to $83.8 currently, from last January’s high of $171. Yet Peloton stock only took off with the pandemic. Prior to end-March 2020 it had traded sideways in a circa $20 to $30 range after floating in September 2019 at $29, which capitalised the business at around $8 billion (£6.5 billion).
Mixed third-quarter results
Late yesterday, Peloton declared sales growth of 141%, ahead of consensus by 13% and maintaining a trend of beats over the last four quarters. Latest progress significantly follows from investments in the supply chain to improve deliveries. Peloton has become a victim of demand success for its equipment during the pandemic, incurring bottlenecks.
- Biden’s first 100 days: the stock market boom
- Bill Ackman: THE serious threat to investors in 2021
- Bill Ackman: latest SPAC news and how to make his portfolio
Though the stock continued to fall modestly in response, it regained some poise to close 1% up at $83.8. That was after the earnings call quantified the treadmill recall and delayed launch of a budget version at a $165 million reduction in expected fourth quarter sales, which it now expects to hit $915 million. This compares with $1.1 billion previously expected. There will also be a $16 million hit to operating profit because full refunds of club-style Peloton subscription fees are to be made.
Despite this mixed outcome, the stock is most likely firming because Peloton is at least providing detail; the market hates uncertainty and any information vacuum.
In the short term, the crux is whether a resilient narrative on cycling machines – said to constitute the vast majority of product sales – is sufficient to turn sentiment that has lately fretted about Peloton’s swollen valuation.
Unfortunately, Peloton’s accounts do not break down its product sales, although a radio news item quoted one analyst’s claim that treadmills constitute only 2% of group revenues and 5% of subscriber revenues.
Can Peloton put this treadmill fiasco behind it?
After a series of accidents culminating in the death of a child, the general public first became aware of Peloton this week by way of news headlines about recalls on treadmills that cost between $2,500 and $4,300. It has jolted investor confidence justifiably, given the CEO had dismissed regulatory concerns and claimed that promising UK sales of a cheaper treadmill were bullish for launching it in the US. He says the treadmill marketing opportunity is larger than for exercise bikes.
Despite the product high prices, Peleton’s gross margin has been none too exciting at around 45%, and the summary table of income statements (see below) shows the company yet to genuinely tip into earnings – able to justify a price/earnings (PE) ratio of well over 100x what some analysts entertain, on a forward view.
Short sellers – around 7% of the issued share capital is loaned out – see Peloton as a prime example of a fashion stock boosted by transitory “working from home” during the pandemic, and also the Federal Reserve aiding a stock trading mania.
Peloton Interactive, Inc
Summary income statements
$ millions
|Year to 29 June
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Total revenue
|219
|435
|915
|1,826
|Cost of revenue
|145
|245
|531
|989
|Gross profit
|74
|190
|384
|837
|Operating expenses
|R&D
|13
|23
|55
|89
|general
|132
|214
|531
|829
|Total
|145
|237
|586
|918
|Operating income
|-71
|-48
|-202
|-81
|Interest expense
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|Other income/costs
|0
|0
|-0.3
|-4
|Pre-tax profit
|-71
|-48
|-196
|-68
|Taxation
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|-3
|Net income
|-72
|-48
|-196
|-72
NordicTrack looks a tough and better diversified rival
It is possible that fitness buffs put aside treadmill issues. “Must have the best equipment, to attain the best body” may characterise their perfectionist mentality.
Yet rival NordickTrack must be rubbing its hands. Versus nine-year-old Peloton, it has a US history going back to 1975 and was acquired by Icon Health and Fitness in 1998. It is more diversified, selling elliptical trainers, rowers and strength training machines.
- 20 most-popular international shares in April 2021
- Investing in the US stock market: a beginner’s guide
- Want to buy and sell international shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how
Perusing these rivals’ bikes and treadmills, they are quite similarly advanced. Both offer high-definition touchscreens, although Peloton’s bikes link to smart watches while NordicTrack offers real-world routes e.g. via Google Maps. Peloton’s treadmill offers a slightly faster top speed, but NordickTrack’s incline goes up to 40% versus 15% for Peloton and also uniquely offers 6% decline.
Peloton therefore does not enjoy exclusivity at the high end of fitness equipment, in support of a lofty valuation. Say revenues of $1.8 billion for the year to June 2020 advance in due course to $4 billion annualised, the stock currently trades over 6x such sales.
Has the ‘working from home’ driver peaked?
With such machines costing four-figure dollars or pounds, they are typically a preserve of affluent professionals kept out of offices and urban gyms since Covid-19 struck. The last 13 months’ ramp-up in sales seem quite like other home improvement measures people have taken. Are such machines attuned to the market going forward? I concede a bias, having had an exercise bike years ago that ended up in a skip, replaced with two wheels.
More positively, perhaps an element of the population will not want to return to busy gyms and indeed prefer exercising at home than braving adverse weather and traffic.
My suspicion is that high-end professionals able to buy such equipment are in the forefront of their own “recall”. Goldman Sachs for example has asked its US and UK employees to return to the office by 14 July. Its CEO says remote working is an “aberration” not conducive to productivity. “It is not a new normal…collaboration, innovation and apprenticeship thrive when people come together.”
Fundamentally, Peloton equity is a play on an advancing global market for the kind of bulky expensive exercise machines you would normally find in a gym. I can envisage international sales advancing, but am unsure quite whether recent US/UK sales will be sustained at similar rates as lately.
Maybe Peloton adapts and diversifies from reliance on such equipment but, for now, and given the treadmill problems, it seems quite a “one product company” selling expensive indoor bikes.
Classic ‘head and shoulders’ chart currently
The chart is drawn out from last October, but after a “head” from late December to early February, the shoulder is now in place. I suspect there will be an element of traders watching the near-term chart for enough momentum to back a rebound of sorts.
Value-driven investors are in a dilemma. It is impossible to say what this stock is worth until its income statements mature to show sustainable earnings.
Bank of America recently had a ‘buy’ stance targeting $150 a share – now slashed to $100 after the treadmill recall news. When attractive round targets get touted as valuation targets – especially in a mature bull market – I tend to see this as symptomatic of the times. Valuation is never as clear cut: if attempting to value Peloton you would anyway have to consider a range of scenarios, resulting in odd numbers. But if you are promoting stock, it helps to keep them nice and round at a premium to current price.
It may be possible to scalp gains if buyers materialise shortly, but for medium-term investors I regard Peloton as essentially a pandemic trade. Avoid.
Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.