20 most-popular international shares in April 2021

There’s been a flurry of results from US technology companies in the past few days, most of which have been very well received by the stock market. But, as US earnings season peaks, which shares have you been buying?

The most-bought international share on the interactive investor platform so far in April is Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and by a long way too.

That’s because the stock listed on the US Nasdaq exchange only two weeks ago, generating lots of excitement. At one stage, the digital currency exchange was valued at over $100 billion, which certainly raised eyebrows.

Coinbase stock has dropped back to just below $300, but that’s still much higher than the reference price of $250 set by Nasdaq before trading began.

Myron Jobson, interactive investor’s Personal Finance Campaigner, said recently: “Argo Blockchain and, more recently, Coinbase have emerged as way for mainstream investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency universe - boasting bitcoin, Ethereum and other ‘coins’ that have generated stellar performance in recent history - without having direct exposure to cryptoassets. Cryptocurrencies, and those involved in the space, remain highly speculative and should only be a tiny portion of a portfolio – whatever your risk appetite is.”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also remains popular among ii customers. Its share price rose as much as 15% in the first half of April, but they’ve drifted 6% lower since, triggered largely by recent first-quarter results. Analysts noted that the sale of regulatory environmental credits to other car makers added $518 million to revenue, and the sale of bitcoin $101 million.

Backing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was a wise move. Reaction to its second-quarter figures has been positive as sales for all of its products soared, helping the company double profits.

Elsewhere, computer games retail chain GameStop (NYSE:GME) continues to see lots of activity.

In a recent interactive investor interview with Bill Ackman, which we’ll be publishing soon, the star US investor talked to us about the Gamestop phenomenon. “It looks like there’s a real activist at work here,” he said. “It looks like a lot of interesting things are happening.”

In January, Gamestop stock soared 2,580% in just a few weeks. The price has dropped back but remains volatile, making it a favourite with investors comfortable with higher levels of risk.

Most stocks in our top 20 Are American companies, but Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA:DBK) is in at number 17 this month. And investors will be happy with the share price performance – up 12% in April so far – aided by solid results this week.

Both revenue and profit exceeded expectations as Deutsche Bank had its best quarter in eight years. Germany’s biggest lender is also bullish about prospects for 2022 and beyond.

