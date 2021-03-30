Stockwatch: double-digit yields for this FTSE 100 stock?

I’d like to draw your attention to a well-established gold miner, offering a fat yield while its stock is out of favour.

At £14.13 a share, Polymetal International (LSE:POLY) is capitalised at £6.7 billion in the FTSE 100 index. Its chart is currently testing a support line for a rally that began in August 2018 from around 600p, and tested £20 last August, but has since been in a downtrend.

Gold particularly affected by self-reinforcing trends

Chiefly behind this drop is a near 20% fall in gold prices since testing $2,100 (£1,525.9) an ounce last August. Gold price is very much a function of what people are prepared to pay, with trend-following more apparent than for assets governed by industry fundamentals.

Yet as a store of value gold has a massively longer history than bitcoin and enjoys the credibility of central banks’ buying.

The pandemic’s sudden manifestation a year ago triggered a flight to safety, hence a bull run in gold which overshot by late summer, replaced by a similar self-reinforcing trend down.

This week has started badly, with a test of $1,700 seen as key, albeit this is just near-term sentiment.

Medium-term perception will likely be influenced by inflationary expectations, where the jury is currently undecided. However, higher commodity prices since late last year look set to affect goods, and indeed services where transport, i.e. oil, is involved.

There is also soaring government debt world-wide, both to cope with Covid-19 and with a Democrat-controlled US senate opting for debt-financed economic aid to its citizens.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s mood music is to help the economy boom and worry about inflation later.

So, in terms of managing a portfolio for different scenarios, it could be timely to take advantage of gold’s current weakness to buy into selective miners as a hedge against latent inflationary risks.

In the top 10 of world gold producers

With a reserves base of 27.9 million ounces, Polymetal is based in Cyprus. It owns nine gold and silver mines and has three development projects across Russia and Kazakhstan.

For some investors that will add country risk to the inherent uncertainties of mining, despite its FTSE 100 listing. It does reflect geographic exposure of the precious metals industry.

The company focuses on high-grade assets and utilises the pressure oxidation technology that has similarly transformed extraction from refractory ore deposits at mid-cap Petropavlovsk (LSE:POG).

The 2020 results in early March showed production up 4% to 1.6 million ounces (of gold-equivalent overall) ounces with 1.5 million guided for 2021 and 1.6 million for 2022.

Page 12 of the 2020 annual report (see the company’s website) does cite advances at two key POX projects, so possibly management is justified with its longer-term optimism.

Yet the indicated numbers are more of consolidation than growth, making Polymetal somewhat hostage to fluctuations in commodity prices. Moreover, despite costs easing 3% to $638 an ounce of production in 2020 (due to favourable currency translation, with costs denominated in weaker Russian and Kazakh currency) they are guided at $700 to $750 an ounce going forward.

So, it is not altogether surprising that Polymetal has seen bias against its stock since last year while appetite for growth plays became predominant.

With gold prices continuing to ease in 2021, it has not benefited from an aspect of switching into cyclical recovery stocks either.