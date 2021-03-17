Stockopedia: eight growth shares at potentially cheap prices

Investing in fast-growing companies has been especially profitable in recent years. With investors feeling bullish and looking for stocks with the ability to re-rate quickly, dynamic small- and mid-cap firms have found themselves in favour. Naturally, the valuations of some of these stocks have been rapidly increasing as well.

These circumstances have made it much harder to find growth companies trading at reasonable prices. Stockopedia’s tracking of strategies that look for strong signs of earnings growth in shares with price/earnings multiples that won’t send investors reeling, have turned up very little so far this year.

Part of the reason is that valuations among popular growth stocks have spiralled - so they no longer pass muster as classic ‘growth at a reasonable price’, or GARP, shares.

But another reason is that most GARP strategies look for shares with a solid recent record of beating the market. In essence that means they hunt down shares that are trading ahead of the market on a six to 12-month period. Given that markets cratered pretty much a year ago - which impacted badly on growth shares - it’s no wonder that GARP strategies have been on the ropes ever since. But things are starting to change.

Every day that now passes is putting more distance between now and the market collapse that we saw 12 months ago. Relative price strength measures are improving all the time. In short, there’s a case to think that GARP strategies will continue to get better traction from here.