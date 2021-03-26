Stockwatch: could this stock double with Morrisons’ tie-up?

A year ago, I examined small-cap convenience stores group McColl's Retail Group (LSE:MCLS) after its chairman had bought £18,750 worth of shares at 25p, sending the price up to 36p.

Its market cap was only just over the £27 million cash on its balance sheet, but it also had £94 million net debt also within net assets, an eye-popping £216 million trade payables versus £39 million trade receivables.

McColl’s appeared highly speculative, although in the early stage of the pandemic, and knowing nothing of the extent of stimulus about to be released, ‘local shopping’ was a relevant defensive theme.

Relationship with Morrisons is key

In particular, I was intrigued at an evolving relationship with supermarket chain Morrisons (LSE:MRW). This effectively uses McColl’s to evolve a Morrisons Daily fascia, quite like Sainsbury and Tesco have developed small stores to capitalise on local demand.

Supported also by Morrisons’ wholesale side, this appeared potentially able to underwrite McColl’s in the long run. The deeper Morrisons got involved, the more motivated it would become to see McColl’s prosper.

I thought that if the board could at least get debt on a managed path of reduction, that could avoid shareholders being wiped out in a worst-case scenario of a ‘company voluntary arrangement’ with creditors.

With the pandemic upon us, it appeared far less likely that banks – themselves helped with monetary stimulus – would anyway pull the plug on local retail as a vital community service. Half of McColl’s customers were reckoned to live within 400 metres of its stores.

The medium-term strategic aim was to manage the estate down from around 1,400 stores to 1,100, possibly with new site acquisitions helping the goal for a wider product range.

A sense of déjà vu as regards Budgens

In marketing terms at least I continue to sense a parallel with a vanished name on the high street. From the mid-1990s Budgens underwent a not-dissimilar marketing revamp, although was seen as a rather boring small cap until acquired in June 2002 by the Irish Musgrave Group. Its estate was subsequently churned – some stores sold to independent retailers, others acquired from the Co-op – and in May 2015, Budgens was sold for £40 million to Booker Group.

By March 2018 however, Booker had itself been acquired by Tesco hence over some 20 years the chain of Budgens shops has effectively become what we now see as Tesco Express.

Reading across to Morrison’s operating review in its 11 March preliminary results, the company says: “For wholesale, our supply partnership with McColl’s is scaling up very quickly, and there is significant future potential for the Morrisons Daily fascia and format…”

My sense is the major supermarkets now have a very hard challenge to expand revenues given the difficulty to obtain sites – if consumer demand even exists for any more large-format stores. Latest surveys suggest consumers will continue to shop local even as the pandemic eases.

Stock behaviour suggests debt continues to weigh

By early last June, McColl’s was testing a mid-50p price range. Yet, despite the August interims showing an 8.3% rise in like-for-like sales, margins had slightly eased as shoppers prioritised essential items.

The stock went into a steady downtrend that did not bottom until 20p last autumn. Despite a rebound over 30p amid November’s enthusiasm for vaccines, the price was back to 24p this last February. There was then a spike to 37p in early March and another drift back. After latest prelims to 29 November 2020, the price is currently 33p.

Such a chart suggests that each time in the last year, enthusiasm has gathered over McColl’s long-term marketing prize, it is knocked back by shareholders exiting – probably because they are wary of the debt burden.