Stockwatch: four share tips to keep hold of

British American Tobacco – down 29% This classic “value” stock – strongly established, with free cash flow very strong and growing – has had a disappointing year, as if a reminder about how a cheap rating can indicate a declining business. Macro shifts can still drive volatility. I first advocated BAT at 2,800p at the end of 2021, and its 30% advance in 2022 was significantly helped by investors shifting from growth to value in the first half of the year. At 3,300p a year ago, it still looked supported by a 7.4% prospective yield, twice covered by earnings and more so by free cash flow. But it has fallen to 2,311p, seemingly due to a regulatory backlash against vaping and higher inflation/interest rates compromising buyers of tobacco products. A latest drop from around 2,500p was in response to a £25 billion write-down of intangible value of US cigarette brands. BAT’s £50 billion market value is now in line with net asset value. FTSE 100’s best and worst shares of 2023

British American Tobacco shares slump to lowest since 2011 The stock yields 10.5% on a 12-month forward basis, covered 1.5x by earnings which implies a forward PE just over 6x - if forecasts are reliable. Despite the respected Fundsmith team owning US multinational Philip Morris International (similarly transforming itself from reliance on tobacco to vaping), I suspect the fear is that cigarettes remain BAT’s key earnings source despite revenue from vapes growing around 40% and close to profitability. Yet Philip Morris equity has slipped only 9% this year to $92. BAT affirms a “stop loss” approach rather than getting trapped by the stock looking too cheap to sell. I confess to still favouring BAT given the value discrepancy for a multinational – versus Philip Morris on a forward PE nearer 14 times, yielding 5.5%. On the face of it, a “paired trade” – long BAT and short Philip Morris – might work. Meanwhile, if smoking is on its way out, then both are a long-term “sell”. Yet Fundsmith Equity weights Philip Morris in its top 10 holdings. Contradictions are everywhere, but comparatively for two global stocks I rate BAT a modest medium-term “buy” rather than fudge it with a “hold”. H&T Group – down 14% H&T is another “value” play that looked sound for hard times given it is the UK’s largest pawnbroker. I initially drew attention to the shares as a “buy” at 333p in July 2022 following a 74% year-on-year rise in its pledge book. I reiterated that view a year ago when at 480p, with the forward PE still only 8x and a yield close to 5%. While I was concerned about the risk of slower jewellery sales, which might take the shine off pawnbroking, first-half 2023 results showed a 31% advance in pre-tax profit on revenue up 11%. Yet the stock has slid for the year, briefly below 400p at end-August, rebounding to near 500p. It then slammed back to 400p this month after H&T’s broker cut its 2023 dividend forecast by 16% to 18p and trimmed the 2024 EPS forecast by 10%. The downgrade was blamed on next April’s 10% rise in the National Living Wage, in which case steel yourself for wider downgrades but also potentially support for some consumer-facing businesses. At 413p currently, the one-year forward yield should still be over 5% given earnings cover of 3x, although free cash flow has yet to recover from the Covid period and may also explain the dividend downgrade. The forward PE is down to around 6.5 times and I cannot see a stop loss as justified, hence a “hold” stance. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

