Stockwatch: this property-linked stock may have strong upside

This week our stockwatcher runs his eye over a small-cap share that has a long way to go before reaching pre-Covid prices.

As inflation rears its ugly head and Covid is nowhere near vanquished, it is time to be alert for special situations potentially independent of the market trend.

Quite likely, it implies out-of-favour stocks where market price has slumped to a discount - to whatever is perceived as the appropriate benchmark for intrinsic value.

But it is vital to see a good chance that mistakes made in the past will not be repeated. A change in management and board members is often a necessary catalyst.

On which basis I am intrigued by U and I Group (LSE:UAI), a £115 million property regeneration company that changed its name from Development Securities at the end of 2015.

Its stock was in a process of doubling to over 600p from 2004 to early 2007, albeit linked significantly to the asset boom back then. Market price plunged below 150p with the 2008 crisis, but never recovered and indeed took another lurch down near 50p as Covid disrupted operations.

Potential to close a 40% valuation gap

Currently 92p to buy, the stock is on a 44% discount to net asset value (NAV) of £203 million, or 163p a share, with zilch goodwill, as of its financial year end last 31 March.

Mind, a 23 June decision by the Secretary of State for Housing reversed planning permission from Lambeth council to regenerate the old London Fire Brigade HQ – liable to knock some £11 million off U&I’s net asset value as recent years’ work has been capitalised.

The discount reflects despair at recent years’ financial results (see table) which look to have culminated with a £55 million property write-down also £45 million impairments on properties and development projects.

Vigorous action is under way by a new board and senior management, simplifying U&I towards a leaner cost base and simpler portfolio with a better risk/reward profile.

The group currently comprises £95 million investment portfolio plus £126 million non-core development and trading assets, also £58 million core regeneration assets.

Gross recurring overheads have been cut by 26% from £21 million, targeting £12 million by March 2023 for a 40% overall reduction. Net gearing has been cut by 36% with a 25-35% target by March 2022.

This is aimed to raise the return on equity by 3% and should also cut leverage from £72 million at the year-end, release capital and re-invest in the regeneration side which offers scope for the highest returns.

Admittedly, there is expensive long-term debt which meant a circa £13 million net interest charge this last financial year. 35 non-core assets could also potentially generate a modest book gain over the next two years, with greater gains thereafter.

Another virtue of the game plan is it happening with what looks like scant prospect of shareholder dilution.

Composition of the property portfolios

An investment portfolio of 15 assets is being retained to provide an ongoing revenue stream: half of which is in retail centres and the rest spread across commercial property, leisure and land – with an overall rental yield around 8.5%.

Retail exposure helps explain the NAV discount given the market remains wary. The regeneration portfolio has five schemes, of which four are more likely to proceed – in Manchester, Cambridge and two in London. Management believes these four have a total development value over £5 billion and profits potential over £1 billion during the next decade.

U&I would more likely partner to raise necessary finance, retaining a percentage of the projects. If progress is made, then there could easily be 50% upside from such schemes.

The stock’s risk/reward profile is therefore attractive given the NAV discount probably overdoes retail investment risk, while there is a genuine upside kicker from regeneration.