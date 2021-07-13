Commercial property post-pandemic: what’s next for the sector?

Investment trusts and funds investing in bricks and mortar were hit hard by Covid-19, but the big picture now looks favourable.

For evidence of the resilience of bricks and mortar, look no further than UK commercial property. This is a sector that was hit hard by Covid-19: the pandemic forced retailers to close their doors, sent office workers home and disrupted industrial operations and logistics.

Yet investors who stayed patient survived relatively unscathed: FE Analytics data reveals that from 1 January 2020 to 1 July 2021, the average fund in the Investment Association’s UK Direct Property sector is down 1.6%, while the average trust in the Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) UK Commercial Property sector is up 0.8% over that time frame.

Moreover, the big picture now looks favourable. Rising inflation is unnerving some policymakers, but commercial property often performs well during inflationary periods. As the economy expands and demand increases, rents tend to grow, which makes property a good hedge against inflation. Indeed, many commercial property leases include an inflation link, guaranteeing landlords additional income if the cost of living rises.

Still, while the rising tide that an end to the pandemic represents has the potential to float all boats, prospects vary across the sector, argues Andrew Burrell, chief property economist at Capital Economics.

“The easing of restrictions is good news for the economy, but some commercial property sectors will be slower to benefit than others,” says Burrell.

He adds: “With rental growth prospects still poor outside the industrial sector, we expect limited downward pressure on yields and modest growth in capital values in the near term. Further out, office and retail face structural headwinds, which leaves industrial as the stand-out performer over the forecast horizon.”

Clearly, investors in some areas of UK commercial property will currently be feeling more positive than others. In retail, the pandemic appears to have accelerated long-term trends in the sector that do not favour investors in bricks and mortar outlets, whether in large shopping centres or on the high street.

In particular, online retailing’s share of total retail sales in the UK rose from less than 20% before the pandemic to a peak of 36.3% in January 2021. And while that figure has now slipped below 30%, it remains well above pre-Covid-19 levels. The list of big-name retailers going into administration, closing stores or restructuring in some other way only underlines the problems facing traditional businesses. Landlords letting retail units to such tenants face tough headwinds.

That said, some investors still have faith in parts of the retail sector. At BMO Commercial Property Trust (LSE:BCPT), director of property funds Matthew Howard says footfall in some of its retail holdings is now higher than prior to the crisis. “We also have a strong conviction that the leisure and food and beverage sectors will bounce back quickly,” he says.

Similarly, Richard Shepherd-Cross, manager of Custodian REIT (LSE:CREI), points to the strength of pockets of the retail sector. “Many essential retailers in out-of-town retail parks prospered through lockdown; food, discounters and DIY all traded strongly,” he says.

“Much of what consumers enjoyed about out-of-town shopping - convenience, free parking, click and collect and easy returns - will be every bit as valid as the economy unlocks and can be complementary to online shopping,” adds Shepherd-Cross.

In the office sector, the backdrop is one of similar doubt amid a widely shared conviction that many people will continue working from home, even after Covid-19, at least for some of their time. “Increasing numbers of businesses are considering downsizing their real estate footprint in the face of uncertainty over how much space will be required going forward,” says Scott Harkins, head of the commercial division at real estate specialist Carter Jonas. “By the same token, fewer occupiers are proceeding with their office relocation plans.”

If the work-from-home phenomenon does prove enduring, demand for office space will naturally be diminished. But landlords able to adjust to the new environment will be in a strong position, argues BMO’s Matthew Howard. In any case, he suggests, predictions of the end of office life may prove to be overdone.

Trends such as hot-desking and flexible working are nothing new and offices have been adapting their spaces accordingly for a number of years,” Howard says. “Although there will be more flexible working arrangements moving forward, we still expect the majority of office space to return to near pre-pandemic levels of occupancy during the middle part of the week, plus a greater need from occupiers for more collaboration areas and meeting pods for video conferencing.”