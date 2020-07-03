Stockwatch: this takeover demonstrates market optimism

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Last Tuesday’s annual results to 31 January showed adjusted underlying pre-tax profit down 22% to £7.4 million, and statutory net profit by 16% to £3.7 million, on revenue 1.6% easier at £111.5 million.

Once out of the closed period ahead of the results announcement, a non-executive director snapped up 52,500 shares at 37p to own 75,000 shares in total, and the chief executive’s spouse bought 46,989 shares at 42.6p.

Clearly, they reckon on value, and at around 42p currently, the multiple of adjusted diluted historic earnings is 4.6x which discounts a lot.

Potential from branded elements of the group

Against seemingly limited downside risk, underlying value hints at upside once the trading environment improves. Despite challenged revenue overall, Walker’s latest narrative cites “growth in core licensing income, brands and digital fabric printing, offset by a difficult marketplace in the UK.”

A combination of domestic reasons might refer to a sluggish housing market to cautious spending, but relying on rich folk doesn’t appear a cert. Adapting to this, a £2 million annualised cost-savings initiative has completed, but it’s unclear whether it will suffice going forward.

More drastic action has been required than at Cello, which as a people-driven business was able to continue pretty much as normal. Walker’s fabric/wallpaper printing factories also showrooms in the UK, New York and Paris were seemingly shut for three months, non-essential capital expenditure suspended and no final dividend will be paid.

All sites are now open however, with a phased return of staff “as demand builds ahead of the autumn selling season” - so they appear to hope.

As lockdowns ease “there are initial signs of trade improving albeit at a level below last year”. The sales hit to the first five months of the year to January 2021 is quantified around 35%, with online and international product sales doing better than the UK average.

So, the current period is somewhat opportune for an international consumer goods group to gain synergies, integrating Walker Greenbank product into their channels and vice-versa. It boasts “market-leading brands, an extensive design archive and high-quality manufacturing facilities.”

Would a manufacturing business of similar economics want to assume the risk of acquiring another at a time like this? As an agency type business Cello is a different proposition, certainly regarding capital demands.

About 41% of revenue is derived abroad, with Europe representing about a third of that, hence a no-deal Brexit would represent some uncertainty. Management says its products are sold in over 85 countries, so if the stock was to suffer Brexit blight then this could enhance takeover appeal. It would also limit the extent of premium required, with shareholders willing to accept an exit. I speculate.

Walker Greenbank - financial summary year ended 31 Jan 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Turnover (£ million) 83.4 87.8 92.4 112 113 111 Operating margin (%) 8.8 9.3 8.3 11.8 5.8 4.3 Operating profit (£m) 7.3 8.2 7.7 13.2 5.9 4.8 Net profit (£m) 5.1 5.9 5.4 11.9 4.4 3.7 Reported earnings/share (p) 8.3 9.5 8.1 16.8 6.2 5.2 Normalised earnings/share (p) 9.4 13.8 25.0 21.6 10.8 9.2 Price/earnings multiple (x) 4.6 Operating cashflow/share (p) 5.3 10.3 15.0 6.4 16.3 11.6 Capex/share (p) 5.3 4.1 10.2 4.9 4.2 3.4 Free cashflow/share (p) 0.0 6.2 4.8 1.5 12.1 8.2 Dividend per share (p) 2.3 2.9 3.6 4.4 3.2 0.5 Covered by earnings (x) 3.6 3.3 2.2 3.9 1.9 18.4 Net debt (£m) 0.0 -2.3 5.3 5.3 -0.4 -1.3 Net assets per share (p) 45.1 58.6 73.7 87.2 85.8 91.3 Source: Historic Company REFS and company accounts

Shares offer value despite annual pension cost

At 42p a share, there’s a huge discount to net asset value of 91.3p a share, but mind it represents 46% of £64.8 million net assets constitute intangibles. Debt is a minimal £1.7 million, short-term, although longer-term liabilities involve £5.6 million leases and a £5.7 million pension deficit (down from £9.7 million). A pension fund recovery plan has been agreed involving circa £1.8 million annual contributions to eliminate a funding shortfall by October 2026.

Both these costs are a nuisance - the cash flow statement shows a cost of £2.7 million lease liabilities alongside the dividend taking £2.2 million. So, with the pension contribution kicking in, if the trading environment remains compromised then the dividend would remain pressured.

Walker’s takeover appeal isn’t, therefore, as obvious as Cello’s, and investors will need patience against various medium-term hurdles the business faces. Yet, similarly as I feel US tech will eventually mean-revert down, this stock will re-rate. Buy.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.

Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.