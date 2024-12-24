Stockwatch: US vs UK tech - the outlook for Nvidia and three key shares

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Around $135, it is capitalised at $3.3 trillion, snapping at the heels of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) near $3.8 trillion. Apple trades at just over 40x trailing earnings, slipping below 30x on 12-month forecasts. Since ARM re-listed on Nasdaq, its annual earnings growth trend has been around 30% growth yet its forward P/E is towards 70x. It is impossible to say if stretched valuations meant the Nasdaq peaked in mid-December; rational analysis is no help if exuberance takes over; yet I think some exception can be made for Nvidia given its dominance and pace of innovation. Palantir’s aggressively parabolic chart looks a worry sign Exuberance is indeed manifesting:

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Around $81 currently, Palantir is capitalised at $184 billion, which is over 50 times projected sales and 150x consensus 2025 earnings. While I remain positive on Palantir's prospects, it is valuation risk that concerns me, also the chart is reminiscent of various from 1999. The company may indeed grow into this valuation in the long run; quite what may be its risk/reward profile for 2025, however, if markets turn volatile, remains to be seen. Palantir has strong links with the US military and defence agencies, it would be difficult to undo; there also are three key rivals each with a circa 15% market share, not the same dominance as Nvidia. While Palantir could continue to set new highs, it looks prudent to lock in at least some gains. UK comparisons are dramatically smaller businesses Relative to the late 1990s boom, it has got a lot harder to source sustainable winners, as if Cambridge's Silicon Fen is not on par with California's Silicon Valley for mass-market tech. And/or, UK businesses opt for private equity funding instead. While it was not too hard to alight on Nvidia and Palantir as peak examples from a huge depth of US tech, in recent years I have been challenged to find just two quality performers on the UK market. The listed terrain looks barren for exciting tech versus 25 years ago. I was early to Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LSE:BKS) and relatively late in the rise of Cerillion (LSE:CER), although Beeks has nearly trebled in 2024 and Cerillion continued its long-term rise if more volatile.

Stockwatch: time to take profits after 600% gain? Again in terms of déjà vu like with Nvidia/ARM, I initially drew attention to Beeks as a “buy” at 80p in 2018 given some parallels with Fidessa that floated in the 1990s and was acquired for £1.5 billion also in 2018. Both are financial software-type companies but Fidessa’s systems supported fund managers for equities, while Beeks offers cloud infrastructure in support of financial trading exchanges. It took until 2021 for Beeks to rally – over 200p in 2022, albeit back near 90p by September 2023. I re-iterated “buy” last February at 140p after profits were guided higher for the June 2025 year, furthermore a contract was struck with one of the largest exchange groups globally. The stock finally caught the market’s attention and hit 300p earlier this month.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. At 275p currently, Beeks trades on 37x consensus earnings for its year to next June and 31x to 2026. That may also reflect some justifiable premium for scarcity value in the London market plus long-term takeover potential. The company has also proven it can re-rate net profit from bumping around £1 million near £7.5 million expected for the year to June 2025. Cerillion I drew attention to as a “buy” at 820p in April 2022 and last April moderated to “hold” at 1,600p versus a forward P/E of 31x, easing to 27x for its expected year to September 2025.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interestingly, this and other UK tech stocks are suddenly down on mid-December highs; Cerillion by nearly 10% to 1,730p – mirroring both the timing and magnitude of US drops. It is why the dynamics on Wall Street remain vital to understand. At this level, Cerillion is on 32x expected earnings for its year to September 2025, however, only 4% underlying growth would be involved; then 11% to 2026, according to projections. Rising staff costs and giving customers longer to pay (for competitive reasons?) are concerns, otherwise, the new order book was reportedly up 21%. A £510 million market valuation represents around 10x expected sales but there is a circa 40% operating margin. My chief concern is where the next growth wave derives after 5G and full fibre broadband roll-out have provided impetus. Since mid-year, this stock is in volatile consolidation as if needing fresh stimulus. “Hold” at best then, the valuation part-reflecting scarcity of quality tech on the London market. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.