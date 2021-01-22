Stockwatch: why US banks look like good recovery picks

Near the top end of a three-year sideways range, and on a PE of 17x, it is regarded as the bank most leveraged to a US economic recovery. So if circa 6% GDP growth becomes reality this year then Bank of America could well be sought as a ‘buy’.

I tend to think a 17x PE is a fair rating but concede it could go higher in a market that has abandoned ‘price discovery’ amid overpowering stimulus.

You are also taking a view on Covid-19: how well, vaccines can be deployed against its very substantial spread in the US, hence creating potential for it to mutate and hinder immunity.

This earnings period has at least shown banks able to avoid worse-case scenarios during Covid, albeit with exceptional gains from securities trading often sweetening numbers. Doesn’t the five biggest US banks all beating equities trading revenue estimates by double-digit percentages rather signal a market top?

Goldman Sachs languishes on sub-12x PE

Contesting my view, US equities have substantially benefited from liberal Fed policy in the last decade. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has been a chief beneficiary of a pro-risk assets environment.

The purest investment banking play in a sector typically ‘commercial to universal’ by activity, Goldman Sachs has yet to treble in value since 2010 as quantitative easing kicked in. Last week, it hit a $308 all-time high, but has also dropped in sympathy with the sector despite Tuesday’s numbers being much stronger than expected.

The dilemma for stock-picking versus guessing macroeconomic developments and crowd behaviour is shown by how Goldman now being 6% off its peak. It has had the largest of the banks’ post-results drop. That is despite declaring a 40% jump in equity trading revenue to $2.4 billion, half a billion dollars ahead of expectations.

Investment banking revenues – advising on capital raises – soared 27% to $2.6 billion, versus $2.2 billion expected. Overall earnings per share (EPS) were $12.1 versus consensus for $7.5.

Again, in terms of defining a market top, it is horrifying how Goldman’s boss cited half the revenue from capital-raising as linked to special purpose acquisition vehicles. These are highly reminiscent of shell companies that floated with intent to acquire internet businesses ahead of the 2000 bubble bursting.

This was ‘best-in-class’ performance and helps draw a line under Goldman paying record anti-bribery fines last October, linked to the 1MDB scandal. However, management cautions that 2021 might not bring the same trading opportunities as last year, and a new consumer business might take an extra year to break even.

Goldman’s greater stock volatility relative to the sector reflects inherently more volatile investment bank revenues. The bank tends to enjoy an aura for superior insight and skills, although I suspect 2021 could see a break in the US stock market if wider inflation rises.

Goldman could later be a good play if a post-pandemic ‘Roaring Twenties’ type era evolves, but for now I would avoid its stock.

Bank of America is the overall winner for risk/reward

I am anticipating the likely winner of a Keynesian beauty contest – which stock will garner most favours – as much as underlying performance. But Bank of America looks the one most likely to be held by international investors who want exposure to Biden/Yellen expanding the US economy.

For such portfolios, the fear of a setback in US stocks – if the Fed is forced into rate raising – may be mitigated by a stronger dollar.

