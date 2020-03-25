Share trades that could have made you back a fortune

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Other recovery plays in London since last Wednesday night include cruise ship operator Carnival, with a rise of 86% after another 8% gain in early trading today. Highly rated retail chain JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) is up 73%, ahead of a gain of 43% for Premier Inn owner Whitbread (LSE:WTB).

Longer-term investors are still sitting on big losses, of course, with BP (LSE:BP.) and Shell (LSE:RDSB)down 25% on where they were in mid-February and the FTSE 100 index only back to where it was two weeks ago. It's also worth remembering that every bear market sees these kinds of rallies at some point.

But for those looking for positives, the VIX index of implied volatility is now at its lowest in 11 days, and some City analysts are talking about markets being close to “peak uncertainty”.

As cases of Covid-19 are still accelerating in Europe and the US, it certainly doesn't feel like we're over the worst, or that Trump's pledge to get Americans back to work by Easter is remotely achievable.

But China went from normal activity to massive disruption and close to full recovery in the space eight weeks. And now there's the hope offered by a US stimulus package equivalent to around 10% of GDP, and reportedly bigger than the combined spending on defence, scientific research, highway construction and other discretionary projects.

Analysts at UBS said today:

“We think the actions of monetary and fiscal policymakers should help us prevent a global financial crisis style credit crunch.”

They added: “Encouragingly, recent new lows in stocks have been accompanied by either sideways or even lower volatility, indicating markets are starting to become more comfortable with the potential range of outcomes we face.

“These gains could be consolidated if we see more good news that containment measures are starting to rein in the spread of the virus.”

All this would be undone, of course, if the economic impact of Covid-19 is larger than forecast, or if the virus re-emerges in China. UBS's central scenario is for new cases in Europe and the US to peak by mid-April, allowing the most severe restrictions to be lifted from mid-May.

Looking back to February 2003 and March 2009 rebounds, they note that 21% and 35% of the S&P 500's gain over the following two years happened in the first two months. They recommend investors look for resilient stocks and longer-term winners, as well as those with exposure to a potential recovery in Asia economies.