These three luxury stocks just became affordable

Most of the attention surrounding the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak has been on the disruption to supply chains in the West; less has been written about the potential loss of sales of luxury goods into China.

There are rich people wherever you are in the world, and China had a rich, politically favoured class long before it developed an aspirational middle class. The country has long been a target market for makers of luxury goods such as Burberry (LSE:BRBY). Furs, handbags, watches and spirits have found a lucrative outlet there, and elsewhere in the Far East.

The severe restrictions on movement in affected areas has made a trip to a shopping mall something of a luxury in itself. It is therefore unsurprising that share prices in this type of company have crashed alongside the general market this week.

It is now clear that the crisis will continue for some time. Restrictions on the movement of people in Wuhan, the seat of the outbreak, then the whole Hubei province, then much of China, then the wider world have failed, like Canute, to hold back the tide. Finding a vaccine, then producing millions of doses, is no quick solution.

Some sales will inevitably be lost forever. That always proves to be the case whenever any sector suffers from a hiatus, even where the goods are not perishable. Some people will always decide to wait for the next model or the next upgrade.

However, it is reasonable to hope that some sales of luxury goods have merely been delayed and there will be some catch-up later this year. Coronovirus is clearly able to spread rapidly so the effects may not be as drawn-out as the World Health Authority fears.

In any event, we have seen stock markets around the world slump on similar outbreaks – for example SARS – only to bounce back after a possibly severe but comparatively short-lived outbreak. Life goes on.

One company worth a look on that basis is The Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), the US skincare, fragrance and beauty group. Its shares slumped from $215 to $191 in six trading days, a fall of 12%. That factors in quite a bit of bad news, though the shares are still way up on the $150 price at which interactive investor companies analyst Edmond Jackson tipped them on this site in February last year.