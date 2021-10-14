Three ETF trends to watch in 2022

An ETF expert predicts key trends for passive investors this year.

Core equity ETFs to continue proving popular In 2021, investors continued to pour money into broadly diversified, highly liquid, and low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In the equity space, US large-cap blend, global large-cap blend and the global emerging markets categories attracted the highest ETF inflows. In 2022, we’re likely to continue seeing the same trend. This is because finding active funds that can outperform their passive peers in plain vanilla categories remains challenging. Our research suggests that over the past 10 years, only 4.7% and 4.9% of active funds survived and outperformed their passive peers in the US large-cap blend and global large-cap blend categories, as the table below indicates. Active funds had a higher 10-year success rate of 22.3% in the global emerging markets equity category. Actively managed equity funds’ success rate by category (%)