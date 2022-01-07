Funds Fan: four predictions for 2022 and Allianz Technology interview
7th January 2022 08:41
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
Share on
In the first Funds Fan episode of the year, Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, joins Kyle Caldwell to discuss four predictions made by fund managers for 2022.
Later, our fund manager interview for this episode is Walter Price of the Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT). Among the topics discussed are the outlook for technology in 2022, inflation, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and whether the metaverse is a new investment theme.
- Examine more articles on investment funds and trusts here
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
- Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for free for interviews with popular investors
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.