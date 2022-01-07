Interactive Investor

Funds Fan: four predictions for 2022 and Allianz Technology interview

7th January 2022 08:41

Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor

In the first Funds Fan episode of the year, Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, joins Kyle Caldwell to discuss four predictions made by fund managers for 2022.

Later, our fund manager interview for this episode is Walter Price of the Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT). Among the topics discussed are the outlook for technology in 2022, inflation, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and whether the metaverse is a new investment theme.

