Three ETFs to reduce US concentration risk

Rising concentration has become one of the defining features of modern equity markets. While the largest stocks have been increasing their relative market share and driving growth globally, concentration has been particularly striking in the US, where the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks have come to dominate equity markets.

In the US, the market share of the top five constituents has more than doubled to 25% over the past decade to levels not seen since before the dotcom era.

The importance of the largest players is also reflected in performance figures. Over the trailing five years, the five largest US stocks were responsible for half of all index gains.

In the US, a low-cost market-cap approach that harnesses the wisdom of the crowds has proved difficult to beat over long periods, and in turn has become the default options for investors in US equities.

However, many have become concerned that it might leave them too exposed to the largest stocks in the index. These concerns have been further validated by recent developments.

For example, after news spread about DeepSeek’s latest model, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) tumbled -17% on 27 January 2025, highlighting the fragility of tech valuations.

These tech giants may also be particularly exposed to geopolitical risk. For example, Elon Musk’s involvement with the US government contributed to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock plummeting by almost 50% from peak to trough for the year to date in 2025.

Moreover, the US deglobalisation policies, such as tariffs, cast doubts on its central role (and by extension, its largest tech companies) in the global economy. Additionally, non-US regions may retaliate against the largest US tech firms whose valuations rely on their global scale.

Others believe the tech giants have become too large and too powerful, pushing them into the crosshairs of anti-competition authorities as potential targets for break-up.

To mitigate this concentration risk, investors have turned to what we call “anti-concentration” exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These are funds that reduce the reliance on large-cap stocks dominating traditional indices. We’ve seen a significant rise in flows towards the anti-concentration strategies during the second half of 2024, estimated at close to $18 billion (£13.2 billion).