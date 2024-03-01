Interactive Investor

Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in February 2024

Technology exchange-traded funds rose up the ranks last month.

1st March 2024 11:41

Sam Benstead from interactive investor

A strong February for stock markets prompted investors to follow the gains and buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that owned technology shares. 

The biggest riser was iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Ucits ETF, up three places to seventh. The tracker from BlackRock owns, for just 0.15%, the technology stocks in the S&P 500 index of America’s largest shares.  

This means 64 positions, including 21% in Apple, 18.2% in Microsoft and 16.8% in Nvidia. Due to strong returns linked to artificial intelligence (AI) developments, this ETF is performing very well, up 14% this year and 50% over 12 months. This highly concentrated portfolio will, however, be very volatile.  

The other tech ETF making gains last month was new entry VanEck Semiconductor Ucits ETF. It owns 25 semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, Broadcom and Intel. Computer chips are the brains and workhorses behind AI applications and demand for them is soaring. The ETF is up 62.7% over 12 months and 87.4% over three years.  

The top four most-bought ETFs last month were unchanged from January. They were, in order: Vanguard S&P 500 Ucits ETF (dis), Vanguard S&P 500 Ucits ETF (acc), iShares Core MSCI World Ucits ETF and Invesco Nasdaq 100 Ucits ETF

Up one place each to fifth and sixth were Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (dis) and Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (acc)

iShares Core S&P 500 Ucits ETF and Vanguard FTSE Developed World Ucits ETF were unchanged in eighth and ninth place.  

Global and US tracker funds are dominated by large technology stocks and have therefore performed well this year and the over the past decade. Developed world strategies, such as SWDA and VHVG have about 70% invested in the US, while “all world” funds such as VWRL and VWRP have about 65%.

Reflecting demand for expensive but fast-growing US shares over cheap but lower-growth UK ones, iShares FTSE 100 Ucits ETF dropped off the list last month. 

Top 10 most-popular ETFs in February 2024

Source: FE FundInfo/interactive investor,  1 March 2023. The top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of February 2024.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: a new buying opportunity at bid target Direct Line?

about 1 hour ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: February 2024

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: is this a sign an out-of-favour area has hit the bottom?

1 day ago

Trading Strategies: a FTSE 100 stock with wide margin of safety

1 day ago

eyeQ: what to do with dividend stock Aviva?

1 day ago

What you can learn from how ISA millionaires made their fortunes

1 day ago

The cost of not knowing your portfolio fees

2 days ago

Six ways to keep your tax bill low in retirement

3 days ago

ISA tips: how to invest £10,000, £50,000 and £100,000

4 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 1 month ago