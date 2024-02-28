ISA tips: 10 things to know before investing in bonds and bond funds

The world of bonds, also known as fixed income, is more complicated than buying shares.

The essential elements of bonds are straightforward – investors lend their money to a government or company for a fixed period of time and are paid interest. Then, when the life of the bond ends, investors receive their money back – providing the government or company doesn’t fall into financial difficulty.

However, there are lots of variables that makes the world of bonds more complicated, such as what happens to bond prices when interest rates rise or fall.

In this ISA guide, we aim to breakdown some of the bond barriers to help give you a broader understanding of them.

1) Bond or bond fund – which is right for you?

A bond fund owns a portfolio of bonds, so can they really be that different from owning bonds directly? The answer is a resounding yes.

The big difference is that a bond fund never matures – it reinvests cash from maturing bonds and often does not hold bonds to maturity. This means bond fund investors are not locking in a set yield, but rather owning a constantly shifting portfolio of bonds whose values, and therefore the unit price of a bond fund, will constantly change as bond prices fluctuate.

On the other hand, investors looking to lock in a fixed income may be better served by holding a direct bond, such as gilt (UK government bond) to maturity. While the price of the bond will fluctuate, as the bond nears it maturity date it will return to its par value (the price it was when it was first issued) and pay that par value back to investors on maturity.

Gilts are easy to trade for retail investors (more on that later), but most other parts of the fixed income universe are the exclusive realm of professional money managers, so access to these markets (like corporate bonds or floating-rate bonds) are generally best served by fund managers.

2) Understanding yields

The coupon that bonds pay is a big part of their appeal, but understanding the yield that a bond has can be tricky.

That is because yield is a reflection not just of how much income a bond pays out, but the price of the bond as well. When bond prices fall, the relative value of the fixed coupon increases, leading to a higher yield. Higher bond prices therefore do the opposite and compress yields.

There are two key yield figures to be aware of when investing in bonds: the income (or running/distribution yield), which is what investors can expect to receive annually as income, and the yield to maturity (YTM, also know as the gross redemption yield), which is the total return of a bond if held to maturity.

The calculation for the YTM factors in the par value of the bond paid back when it matures, while the running yield just looks at the coupon and the price of the bond.

Looking at a fund’s factsheet, the distribution yield is the best measure of what income you are likely to receive, while the YTM is a good indicator of what the annual total return of the portfolio offers at that moment in time.

3) How to decipher gilt names

Ready to buy gilts? The first barrier to overcome is to understand what their names are telling you. Take the popular 5% Treasury Stock 2025 (LSE:TR25), which has the market ticker TR25.

The 5% indicates the coupon when the bond was issued, meaning that for every £100 invested the bond pays you £5 a year (issued in two payments six months apart). Treasury stocks indicates the UK government issued the bond, but you may also see Treasury Gilt or simply United Kingdom. The 2025 refers to the date the bond matures, with the exact date and coupon dates available on the London Stock Exchange website.

Remember, the yield on the gilt is not the yield when it was issued, but rather a calculation based on the price of the bond and the coupon paid. If the bond price has fallen since launch, then the yield will be greater than the initial coupon, and a higher bond price would mean a lower yield. Gilts usually begin trading around £100.

4) How to buy gilts directly

Previously locked out of gilt auctions, ii customers will now be able to participate and gain commission-free access to the bonds when they are issued. The first bond to be offered this way was 4% Treasury Gilt 2031.

Once issued, gilts are listed on the London Stock Exchange and tradeable via its Order Book for Retail Bond (ORB). Remember, the price swings will affect the yield of the bond for new investors.

There is a list of gilts available to buy on the ii platform here. Most gilts will trade digitally, but some, such as index-linked gilts, may require phone dealing, which is charged at the online commission rate.

The price quote online is the “clean” price, which does not factor in the accrued interest on the bond. Dealing is done at the “dirty” price, which means that investors pay a little more to compensate the current gilt holder for not receiving the next bond coupon.

There will be a bid/offer spread to buy gilts this way, but most gilts are highly liquid and the additional cost is minimal.

5) How to invest in corporate bonds directly

Compared to gilts, which retail investors can easily access, buying corporate bonds directly is more tricky. The ORB has around 50 corporate bonds (compared with 80 gilts), which are normally traded in £1,000 denominations (compared with £100 for gilts).

Like gilts, most can be traded online, at the “clean”price on our website. The list of corporate bonds available is here. They include issues from the likes of British Land, NatWest and Lloyds Bank.

Of the thousands of bonds issued by companies, only a handful are tradeable in small denominations. Most are issued in £100,000 blocks, so only large investors can access them.